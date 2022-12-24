Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score Here
Speak up, Darvin Ham!
"This is not the case. a question for me. No idea. When I'm playing, I go to work and prepare my guys to win. I play. I'm not on the board, so let's see what happens. But I'm focused on trying to win games, especially when I'm on the court."
"The Lakers are on the move. The Lakers star is gearing up for an indefinite absence, sources say, after he suffered a foot injury on Tuesday. right in Friday's victory over Denver. Davis played arguably the most dominant basketball of his career this season," reported Shams Charania.
"I think the last person we saw going that hard at that age, that consistently, was probably Mike," Ham allowed. "I mean, you take Kobe into account, God rest him, he had [against the Utah Jazz, in which he scored 60 points to end his 20-year Laker career]. But just at this level, in all facets, not just scoring the ball. He's getting assists, he's getting rebounds, he's getting blocked shots. He's just playing at a high, high level.
"It's amazing, but it's not surprising to me because, again, I see how he prepares every day - from what he eats to the amount of rest he gets, to his routine of waking up in the morning, preparing his body for whatever the game involves, whether it's a non-game day or a shot and game or a walkthrough and game. He spends a lot of time just making sure he's physically in top shape."
Likely Los Angeles Lakers!
SG - Dennis Schroder
SF - Lonnie Walker IV
PF - LeBron James
C - Thomas Bryant.
How do the Los Angeles Lakers arrive?
Speak up, Steve Clifford!
"Their defense was good," said Hornets coach Steve Clifford. It's a reason why they are the fourth best defensive team in the league. It was a struggle from the start. We didn't play well. We didn't run behind on defense. The offense was one thing, but we have to do the other things. We made a random foul. We did some good things in the second half, but we have to start the game better.”
Probable Charlotte Hornets!
SG - Terry Rozier
SF - Gordon Hayward
PF - Jalen McDaniels
C - Mason Plumlee.