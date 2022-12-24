Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Knicks player
Julius Randle, 27-year-old power forward, is one of the most important players for Knicks, the team has a project for the future and this player is in the plan, but the present is important and they are also competing in a great way for this season, where their goal is the Playoffs, the player averages per game: 21.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, well accompanied can make this team the surprise and a constant in the final phase.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, last season proved to have the character and ability to make the team a winner, his performance during the season was good until injury kept him away from the court, now in this new season he has everything to become an idol and along with his great team can fight for the top positions, DeRozan stole the spotlight in the season finale and now together they can give a great show.
ZACH GIVES US THE LEAD!!@ZachLaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/5DmyDcNNXm— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 22, 2022
Knicks all-star quintet
Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Face to face
The previous season Bulls and Knicks met four times, resulting in a four-game series, at the end of the season Knicks could not enter the Playoffs, now in a new season, the series was reduced to three meetings in which Knicks already secured the series by winning the first two, for this third game Bulls need a victory urgently and continue their streak.
Knicks in the fight for a Playoff berth
Knicks, one of the most popular teams in the NBA wants to renew the championship trophy they won in the seventies, the team is very popular and not exactly for winning titles, the city of New York has a great attachment to the franchise and that is why its great popularity, the team has only qualified for the Playoffs once in the last eight, now with the implementation of the Play-In there are more chances to be in the finals, but it is not that easy, the team was very close last season and two seasons ago they had a spectacular season that placed them in fourth place with a 41-31, in this season 2022-23, the team is ranked sixth with a record of 18-14, Knicks just lost a game against Raptors and that loss ended a streak of eight consecutive victories, now the team needs to beat Bulls to continue the inertia of good results.
Chicago Bulls to avoid failure
Bulls has not had a prosperous season as it closed the previous one, the team knows that they can beat any team in the NBA, but simply this season they have not been given the best results, the team has great players with a lot of experience in the league and also several young players who have injected good energy, Bulls wants to create a new dynasty, because they have not won the title again after the Jordan era, It becomes very complicated to match the great dynasty that the team had, but everything starts by winning the first one, to achieve that goal Bulls this season looks very distant achievement, the team is in the 11th position with a negative record of 13-18, the team now has a streak of two consecutive wins against Hawks and Heat, now they will have a difficult visit to New York.
The East presents us with a great duel
Bulls and Knicks are two teams with a lot of tradition in the NBA, being so popular you would always expect them to compete for the NBA title, but they have not woven luck in recent years, this Friday they will face each other in a great duel where both need the victory to keep thinking about the Playoffs, it is still too early to think about the championship, but certainly having a good season gives you the confidence to be able to conquer it.
