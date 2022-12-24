Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
6:00 PM2 hours ago

5:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns of December 23rd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

5:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix Suns the presence of Landry Shamet stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Washington Wizards. In the season he has an average of 8.2 points per game, achieved in 23 games played, where he has an average of 18.2 minutes played per game.
5:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis Grizzlies the presence of Ja Morant stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 27.0 points per game, achieved in 25 games played, where he has an average of 32.3 minutes played per game.

5:35 PM3 hours ago

Last starting five - Phoenix Suns

0- Torey Craig

3- Chris Paul

10- Damion Lee

22- DeAndre Ayton

25- Mikal Bridges

5:30 PM3 hours ago

Last starting five - Memphis Grizzlies

4- Steven Adams

12- Ja Morant

13- Jaren Jackson Jr.

24- Dillon Brooks

46- John Konchar

5:25 PM3 hours ago

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a surprising home loss to the Washington Wizards. Although the season has been outstanding, they must avoid more losses in order to keep their performance from suffering. They currently occupy fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a .594 percentage, product of 19 wins and 13 losses.

5:20 PM3 hours ago

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies come from being defeated in their visit to the Denver Nuggets, in what was the duel for the leadership of the Zone, which shows how good has been the team's season so far.  They currently occupy the second position in the Western Conference with a percentage of .633, product of 19 wins and 11 losses.

5:15 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played at the Footprint Center

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at the Footprint Center, located in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1992, has a capacity for 18,422 spectators.
5:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
