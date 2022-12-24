Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (December 24) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Phoenix Suns
Key player - Memphis Grizzlies
In Memphis Grizzlies the presence of Ja Morant stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 27.0 points per game, achieved in 25 games played, where he has an average of 32.3 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Phoenix Suns
3- Chris Paul
10- Damion Lee
22- DeAndre Ayton
25- Mikal Bridges
Last starting five - Memphis Grizzlies
4- Steven Adams
12- Ja Morant
13- Jaren Jackson Jr.
24- Dillon Brooks
46- John Konchar
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns are coming off a surprising home loss to the Washington Wizards. Although the season has been outstanding, they must avoid more losses in order to keep their performance from suffering. They currently occupy fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a .594 percentage, product of 19 wins and 13 losses.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies come from being defeated in their visit to the Denver Nuggets, in what was the duel for the leadership of the Zone, which shows how good has been the team's season so far. They currently occupy the second position in the Western Conference with a percentage of .633, product of 19 wins and 11 losses.