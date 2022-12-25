Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Score!
How to watch Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks game for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks of December 25th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Most recent match between the two teams
The most recent game between the two teams was last November 4, when they met for the first time this season, which ended in a 106-104 victory for the New York Knicks.
Key player - New York Knicks
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers
In Philadephia 76ers the presence of Joel Embiid stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Clippers. In the season he has an average of 33.0 points per game, achieved in 23 games played, where he has an average of 35.9 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - New York Knicks
6- Quentin Grimes
9- Rowan Alexander
11- Jalen Brunson
23- Mitchell Robinson
30- Julius Randle
Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers
8- De'Anthony Melton
12- Tobias Harris
17- P. J. Tucker
21- Joel Embiid
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks come into this game in need of a win after being defeated in their two most recent games by the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors. Although their results have not been bad this season, they need to break their losing streak to stay in the fight for the playoffs. They currently occupy the sixth position in the Eastern Conference with a .545 percentage, product of 18 wins and 15 losses.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a big win at home against the Los Angeles Clippers to keep them in playoff contention. Although there is still a long way to go, the task will be to maintain the good performance so far this season. They currently occupy fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a .613 percentage, product of 19 wins and 12 losses.