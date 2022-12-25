Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks live game, as well as the latest information from the Madison Square Garden. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks live on TV, your option is ESPN.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks of December 25th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 1:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

Most recent match between the two teams

The most recent game between the two teams was last November 4, when they met for the first time this season, which ended in a 106-104 victory for the New York Knicks.

Key player - New York Knicks

In New York Knicks the presence of R. J. Barrett stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Chicago Bulls. He has averaged 20.4 points per game in 33 games played, with an average of 34.8 minutes played per game.
Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadephia 76ers the presence of Joel Embiid stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Clippers. In the season he has an average of 33.0 points per game, achieved in 23 games played, where he has an average of 35.9 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - New York Knicks

6- Quentin Grimes

9- Rowan Alexander

11- Jalen Brunson

23- Mitchell Robinson

30- Julius Randle

Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

1- James Harden

8- De'Anthony Melton

12- Tobias Harris

17- P. J. Tucker

21- Joel Embiid

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks come into this game in need of a win after being defeated in their two most recent games by the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors. Although their results have not been bad this season, they need to break their losing streak to stay in the fight for the playoffs. They currently occupy the sixth position in the Eastern Conference with a .545 percentage, product of 18 wins and 15 losses.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a big win at home against the Los Angeles Clippers to keep them in playoff contention. Although there is still a long way to go, the task will be to maintain the good performance so far this season. They currently occupy fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a .613 percentage, product of 19 wins and 12 losses.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Philadephia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
