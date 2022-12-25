Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live game, as well as the latest information from the Madison Square Garden. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star + and NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks of December 25th, 2022 in several countries:

Key player - Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 23-year-old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he averages 32.8 points per game, achieved in 30 games played, where he has an average of 36.6 minutes played per game.
Key player - Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of LeBron James stands out. The 37-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Charlotte Hornets. In the season he has an average of 27.4 points per game, achieved in 24 games played, where he has an average of 36.1 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks

11- Tim Hardaway Jr.

25- Reggie Bullock

26- Spencer Dinwiddie

35- Christian Wood

77- Luka Doncic

Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers

4- Lonie Walker

6- LeBron James

17- Denis Schröder

21- Patrick Beverley

31- Thomas Bryant

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have shown a regular level so far this season, although it could be much better than what they have shown so far. The results they have had show that they are still trying to find their best performance, and that is why they will try to sustain their positive streak after the two wins recently achieved against the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Currently, the Mavs are in eighth place in the Western Conference with a .515 percentage, product of 17 wins and 16 losses.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are still not getting back on track this season. When a slight improvement was seen, the bad results returned to burden the team's overall performance. They come into this game after losing to the Charlotte Hornets and the efforts of their great figure, LeBron James, are not being enough to lift the team from the bad season they have had so far.

They are currently on a losing streak of three consecutive games and occupy the second to last place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .406, product of 13 wins and 19 losses, so they will have to give more than 200% to recover and try to achieve a miracle to be in the next round.

The game will be played at the American Airlines Center

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at the American Airlines Center, located in the Victoria Park neighborhood near downtown Dallas, Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 19,200 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
