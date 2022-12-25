Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks game for NBA?
Argentina: 4:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brasil: 4:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 4:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
España: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
México: 1:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Perú: 2:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks
25- Reggie Bullock
26- Spencer Dinwiddie
35- Christian Wood
77- Luka Doncic
Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers
6- LeBron James
17- Denis Schröder
21- Patrick Beverley
31- Thomas Bryant
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have shown a regular level so far this season, although it could be much better than what they have shown so far. The results they have had show that they are still trying to find their best performance, and that is why they will try to sustain their positive streak after the two wins recently achieved against the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Currently, the Mavs are in eighth place in the Western Conference with a .515 percentage, product of 17 wins and 16 losses.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are still not getting back on track this season. When a slight improvement was seen, the bad results returned to burden the team's overall performance. They come into this game after losing to the Charlotte Hornets and the efforts of their great figure, LeBron James, are not being enough to lift the team from the bad season they have had so far.
They are currently on a losing streak of three consecutive games and occupy the second to last place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .406, product of 13 wins and 19 losses, so they will have to give more than 200% to recover and try to achieve a miracle to be in the next round.