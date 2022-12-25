Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
Photo: Handout/New Orleans Pelicans

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Watch Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
2:55 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Willie Green!

"I think only of the people he first impacted.   that's what it's about. Its players, many different officials who have passed through San Antonio, all say pretty much the same thing. Coach Pop, isn't it?   a good coach, but a good person and a great leader in that organization. He impacted people in such a positive way. He impacted me and I didn't even throw at him. But the people... Steve Kerr came from San Antonio. Phil Jackson. Monty (Williams). Coaches I had the opportunity to work with, they learned a lot from him, so I feel like I learned a lot from him as well."

"When did you start? look at me and Popovich, there is no comparison. I mean, Coach Pop is here. He's on a whole different level in terms of what he's done in his coaching career. É It's always a blessing to be on the ground and be able to train against guys like him and have those experiences. But I'm also learning a lot from him when I watch his games. When I see his ATOs (after timeout plays) and how he interacts with his players.   a lot for me to learn."

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Likely New Orleans Pelicans!

PG - CJ McCollum

SG - Trey Murphy

SF - Hebert Jones

PF - Naji Marshall

C - Jonas Valanciunas.


 

2:45 PM2 hours ago

How do the New Orleans Pelicans arrive?

The New Orleans Pelicans have a positive campaign of 20 wins and 12 losses, coming to the match with two straight wins. The Pelicans were in the lead, but entered a bad streak and dropped to 3rd; Western Conference position.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

"Tyrese's performance was incredible. It set a franchise record for threesomes.   It's the franchise that has Reggie Miller's number hanging from the rafters, so that's it. very special."

"I am stuck now. Without external motivation, it is everything inside me. I'm just trying to prove that I belong in this league, I belong in this opportunity to help take these guys to another level."

"I thought Myles Turner’s save in the fourth quarter, after he really got out of the groove with fouls, was spectacular and a big part of us could be in a position to win. "

"Offensively, he made plays. Defensively, he blocked shots. He was in the right place at the right time... Jalen Smith - it was as impactful a game as probably any of our backup centers have had all year."

"Great players find a way to make that shot. We did a simple action and he made a move that created a pocket of space and allowed him to get his feet in place. I was right behind him and it looked good the whole time,' said coach Rick Carlisle.

"The last time we played with these guys, they wouldn’t allow us to play in transition because we couldn’t stop long enough. We were fouling, it was a hard and difficult game. Today we got enough stops to play in the transition. And we're number one in the league in fastbreak points for a reason'', commented Haliburton.

2:35 PM2 hours ago

Probable Indiana Pacers!

PG - Tyrese Haliburton

SG - Buddy Hield

SF - Andrew Nembhard

PF - Bennedict Mathurin

C - Myles Turner.


 

2:30 PM2 hours ago

How do the Indiana Pacers arrive?

The Indiana Pacers have a positive campaign of 17 wins and 16 losses. The team occupies the 8º Eastern Conference placement, going into the play-in at this time. The Pacers beat the Celtics and Heat.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

NBA!

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA
2:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Smoothie King Center

The Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be played at Smoothie King Center, with a capacity of 17.791 people.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA