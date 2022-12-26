Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors live on TV, your option is ESPN.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors of December 25th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (December 26) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors the presence of James Wiseman stands out. The 21-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the season he has an average of 7.4 points per game, achieved in 16 games played, where he has an average of 13.5 minutes played per game.
Key player - Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis Grizzlies the presence of Jaren Jackson Jr. stands out. The 23-year-old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Phoenix Suns. In the season he has an average of 16.9 points per game, achieved in 15 games played, where he has an average of 25.3 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

00- Jonathan Kuminga

3- Jordan Poole

4- Moses Moody

5- Kevon Looney

23- Draymond Green

Last starting five - Memphis Grizzlies

4- Steven Adams

12- Ja Morant

13- Jaren Jackson Jr.

22- Desmond Bane

24- Dillon Brooks

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are going through an uncomfortable moment in the season and surprisingly, outside the playoff qualification zone. They are coming from two consecutive defeats (against New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets), and need to get out of the bad streak as soon as possible, as they have just three wins in the last 10 games. They are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a .455 percentage, product of 15 wins and 18 losses.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a big win over the Phoenix Sun and continue to show their good momentum in the season. They are currently in second place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .645, product of 20 wins and 11 losses.

The game will be played at the Chase Center

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at the Chase Center, located in the Mission Bay area of the city of San Francisco in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2019, has a capacity for 18,064 spectators.
