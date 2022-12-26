Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Live Score!
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (December 26) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Key player - Golden State Warriors
Key player - Memphis Grizzlies
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
3- Jordan Poole
4- Moses Moody
5- Kevon Looney
23- Draymond Green
Last starting five - Memphis Grizzlies
12- Ja Morant
13- Jaren Jackson Jr.
22- Desmond Bane
24- Dillon Brooks
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are going through an uncomfortable moment in the season and surprisingly, outside the playoff qualification zone. They are coming from two consecutive defeats (against New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets), and need to get out of the bad streak as soon as possible, as they have just three wins in the last 10 games. They are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a .455 percentage, product of 15 wins and 18 losses.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a big win over the Phoenix Sun and continue to show their good momentum in the season. They are currently in second place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .645, product of 20 wins and 11 losses.