Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

Ball Arena
The match will take place at the Ball Arena, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, will be the venue for the game, being home to the Denver Nuggers, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the NLL's Colorado Mammoth, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
Injury Report - Suns
The Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne and Devin Booker, all injured.
Injury Report - Nuggets
The Nuggets will not be able to use Collin Gillespie and Jeff Green for this game, as well as not knowing if they will have Jamal Murray and Zeke Nnaji, both scheduled day-to-day.
Western Conference - Suns
Western Conference - Nuggets
The Nuggets are in the Western Conference, in the lead, with 20 wins and 11 losses, staying above the Grizzlies, who also have 20 wins and 11 losses. Just below them are the Pelicans, with 20 wins and 12 losses, and just after them are the Suns.
Last Matches: Suns
The Phoenix Suns on the other side come into this game three wins and two losses. The first win came on Friday (16), by 111-95. After that, on Saturday (17), the victory was by 118 to 114, over the Pelicans. Closing out the winning streak, by 130-104, now was over the Lakers on Monday (19). Then on Tuesday (20), the loss came to the Wizards, by 113 to 110 and, last Saturday (24), the defeat was to the Grizzlies, by 125 to 100.
Last Matches: Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into the game on the back of four wins and one loss in their last few games. The first victory was on Wednesday (14), when they beat the Wizards by 141 to 128. After that came the loss, to the Lakers, on Saturday (17), by 126 to 108. On Sunday (18), the victory was back, now over the Hornets, by 119 to 115. On Wednesday (21), the victory was by 105 to 91 over the Grizzlies, and on Friday (23), the victory was by 120 to 107, over the Trail Blazers.
