Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
Image: Nuggets

5:00 PM2 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
4:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets live on TV, your options is: NBATV.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass, CBS Sports app.

4:50 PM2 hours ago

Ball Arena

The match will take place at the Ball Arena, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, will be the venue for the game, being home to the Denver Nuggers, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the NLL's Colorado Mammoth, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
4:45 PM2 hours ago

Injury Report - Suns

The Suns will be without Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne and Devin Booker, all injured.
4:40 PM3 hours ago

Injury Report - Nuggets

The Nuggets will not be able to use Collin Gillespie and Jeff Green for this game, as well as not knowing if they will have Jamal Murray and Zeke Nnaji, both scheduled day-to-day.
4:35 PM3 hours ago

Western Conference - Suns

The Suns are below the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Pelicans, with 19 wins and 14 losses, in fourth position, and are then above the Clippers, who are 19-15 on the season, as well as the Kings, 17-14, the Jazz, 19-16 and the Mavericks and Trail Blazers, both tied with 17 wins and 16 losses.
4:30 PM3 hours ago

Western Conference - Nuggets

The Nuggets are in the Western Conference, in the lead, with 20 wins and 11 losses, staying above the Grizzlies, who also have 20 wins and 11 losses. Just below them are the Pelicans, with 20 wins and 12 losses, and just after them are the Suns.
4:25 PM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Suns

The Phoenix Suns on the other side come into this game three wins and two losses. The first win came on Friday (16), by 111-95. After that, on Saturday (17), the victory was by 118 to 114, over the Pelicans. Closing out the winning streak, by 130-104, now was over the Lakers on Monday (19). Then on Tuesday (20), the loss came to the Wizards, by 113 to 110 and, last Saturday (24), the defeat was to the Grizzlies, by 125 to 100.
4:20 PM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets come into the game on the back of four wins and one loss in their last few games. The first victory was on Wednesday (14), when they beat the Wizards by 141 to 128. After that came the loss, to the Lakers, on Saturday (17), by 126 to 108. On Sunday (18), the victory was back, now over the Hornets, by 119 to 115. On Wednesday (21), the victory was by 105 to 91 over the Grizzlies, and on Friday (23), the victory was by 120 to 107, over the Trail Blazers.
4:15 PM3 hours ago

