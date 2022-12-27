Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score in NBA Season 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers match for the NBA Season 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers match for NBA Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers of December 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers
The series has been very close in the last five games where Portland has the slight advantage with three wins and two losses, highlighting that the last time they played at home they won the victory.
Portland Trail Blazers 105-95 Charlotte Hornets, season 2022
Charlotte Hornets 116-125 Portland Trail Blazers, 2021 season
Portland Trail Blazers 113-155 Charlotte Hornets, season 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 101-109 Charlotte Hornets, 2021 season
Charlotte Hornets 111-123 Portland Trail Blazers, season 2021
Key player Portland Trail Blazers
It has not been his best season individually, but Damian Lillard is improving what he did last season and little by little he is starting to be that decisive player that can change the history of games, so the more contact he has with the ball the better for Portland.
Key player Charlotte Hornets
After missing some games due to injury, LaMelo Ball is back and has been key for the team where he has contributed at least 23 points in each game and he is an important piece to reverse the bad situation of the team.
Last lineup Portland Trail Blazers
9 Jeremi Grant, small forward; 11 Josh Hart, small forward; 27 Jusuf Nurkic, center; 0 Damian Lillard, point guard; 1 Anfernee Simons, point guard.
Last lineup Charlotte Hornets
20 Gordon Hayward, small forward; 25 P. J. Washington, small forward; 24 Mason Plumlee, center; 1 LaMelo Ball, point guard; 12 Kelly Oubre, point guard.
Portland Trail Blazers: Keeping their foot on the gas
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the fight for the top of the NBA Western Conference, which is very tight and with only a few games left, so letting this game go at home is not an option for them and they will have to win at home.
Charlotte Hornets: getting back on track
If there is a team from which more was expected, it was the Charlotte Hornets, however, their season has been more than disappointing as they are in the last three places of the NBA Eastern Conference, but they still have time to tighten the screws and make the season more honorable.
The Kick-off
The Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers match will be played at the Moda Center, in Portland, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
