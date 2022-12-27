Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami HeatLive Score
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami HeatLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League pass, CBS Sports app.
American Airlines Arena
The match will take place at FTX Arena, or better known as American Airlines Arena, in Miami, Florida. The arena is home of the Miami Heat and has a capacity of over 2000 fans.
Injury Report - Timberwolves
The Timberwolves, on the other hand, will not be able to use the injured Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Anderson, Jordan McLaughlin, and Taurean Prince, all out of action and without a chance to play the game.
Injury Report - Heat
The Miami Heat will be without the injured Omer Yurtseven and Gabe Vincent, as well as Udonis Haslem, Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
Western Conference
Eastern Conference
Last Matches: Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves come into this game with three wins and two losses, in the same sequence as the Heat. The first was over the Thunder, by 112-110, on Friday (16). After that, on Sunday (18), the victory was over the Bulls, by 150 to 126 and the good sequence closes against the Mavericks, on Monday, passing with 116 to 106 on the scoreboard. Then the Mavericks themselves get their revenge already on Wednesday (21), winning by 104 to 99. Closing out the games, the Celtics win 121-109 on Friday (23).
Last Matches: Heat
The Miami Heat come into this game on the back of three wins and two losses in their last few games. The three wins came first, with the first of them being over the Thunder, on Wednesday (14), by 110 to 108. On Thursday (15), the triumph was over the Rockets, by 111 to 108, and finally, on Saturday (17), the victory came over the Spurs, by 111 to 101. After that, against the Bulls, the loss came by 113-103 on Tuesday (20) and, on Friday (23), the new loss was by 111-108 to the Pacers.
