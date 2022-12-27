Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Demar DeRozan, forward. With 33 years old the player is emerging as one of the most experienced players in the team, Bulls last season had an excellent performance, but for this season they are not getting the results, it is in these instances when the best players should stand up for the team, currently averages: 25.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
Watch out for this Rockets player
Alperen Sengun, 20 year old center, is one of the young players of the Rockets project, the player is shaping up to be one of the most important players of the team, this season he averaged 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, the team is going through a complicated situation and the only thing left to do is to give the best of these players to move forward.
'tis the season for slams @alperennsengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/wMcGoCGCze— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 24, 2022
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Quintet start Rockets
Porter, Green, Tate, Smith, Sengun.
Face to face
Chicago Bulls slowly improving
Bulls have not had the best season that they probably had planned, the team last season showed that they will be able to compete with whoever they put in front of them, but unfortunately this season they have not had the results, the team has great players with a lot of NBA experience and has several young players that have injected good energy, Bulls last season had shown that they could begin a path to start a new dynasty, but everything starts with winning the first one, to transcend in the NBA you need a great roster and be dominant throughout the season, so teams are placed in a great position and have a great chance to continue advancing in the Playoffs, Bulls with a 14-18 does not want to give the season for lost and is on a streak of three consecutive victories.
Houston Rockets in another bad season
Rockets are not having a good time in the last NBA seasons, the team stopped being competitive when Harden and others left the institution, now the reality of the team is to occupy the last place in their conference, currently they do not have a big weight star that allows them to fight in the first places and be a contender in the Playoffs, this team is relying on young talent and on the basis of recruiting, The team expects to be more competitive in the coming years, it is almost a fact that the team will not be in the Playoffs and will be adding its third consecutive season occupying the last position in the Western conference, the team has a 9-23 record and has a streak of five consecutive losses, the team is slightly better at home, but visiting does not have a good record.
East vs. West for an important victory
Nearing the halfway point of the season, teams are beginning to know what they need to qualify for the Playoffs. This Monday's matchup involves two teams that so far are out of the finals, Bulls and Rockets will face each other in a great duel in search of improving their season, time is running out and they will have to start pulling out the winning streaks.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the United Center at 8:00 pm ET.