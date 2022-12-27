Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs of December 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Utah Jazz last lineup
Utah Jazz Ultimate Quintet:
Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jordan Clarkson.
San Antonio Spurs last lineup
The last five of San Antonio Spurs:
Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, and Jakob Poeltl.
Utah Jazz Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First power forward Lauri Markkanen (#23), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (#8) who this season has managed to average 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jordan Clarkson (#0) will be key to assisting, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
Utah Jazz in the tournament
The Utah Jazz had a great start to the regular season, with 19 wins and 16 losses, establishing themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 22 against the Washington Wizards, where the Utah Jazz won 120-112 at Vivint Arena to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
San Antonio Spurs Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, point guard Keldon Johnson (#3), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is center Jakob Poeltl (#25), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 12.1 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best centers in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, point guard Tre Jones (#33) who had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
San Antonio Spurs in the tournament
The San Antonio team started the new tournament badly, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 season, with 10 wins and 22 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 23 against the Orlando Magic, where the San Antonio Spurs lost 133-113 at Madison Square Garden and thus recorded another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The AT&T Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of San Antonio, Texas. Since October 18, 2002, it has been the home of the San Antonio Spurs, has a capacity of 18,797 spectators and cost 186 million dollars to build.