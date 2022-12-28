Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic Live Score in NBA Season 2022
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic match for the NBA Season 2022.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic match for NBA Season 2022?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic of December 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic
The dominance of the Los Angeles team has been demonstrated in the most recent meetings, as they have won four of the last five duels (in a row) and have not lost as visitors since the 2018 campaign.
Los Angeles Lakers 116-105 Orlando Magic, season 2022
Orlando Magic 94-106 Los Angeles Lakers, 2021 season
Los Angeles Lakers 114-113 Orlando Magic, 2021 season
Orlando Magic 93-96 Los Angeles Lakers, 2021 season
Orlando Magic 119-118 Los Angeles Lakers, season 2020
Key player Orlando Magic
After his rookie season, Franz Wagner is gradually establishing himself with the team through good performances, which he has already reflected in the statistics where he accumulates 33.4 minutes per game and 19.8 points per game, key to the team's two consecutive victories.
Key player Los Angeles Lakers
He no longer has the same ability of the past, but LeBron James is still one of the best players today and in the history of the NBA, so once again he will have to shoulder the team to try to get out of the bad streak and add wins that will help them to climb positions because, despite their bad season, nothing is lost yet.
Last lineup Orlando Magic
5 Paolo Banchero, forward; 10 Bol Bol, forward; 21 Moritz Wagner, center; 22 Franz Wagner, point guard; 20 Markelle Fultz, guard
Last lineup Los Angeles Lakers
6 LeBron James, small forward; 4 Lonnie Walker, small forward; 31 Thomas Bryant, center; 21 Patrick Beverley, point guard; 17 Dennis Schroder, point guard.
Orlando Magic: winning at home
The same situation is experienced by the Orlando Magic, a team with which the season goes by and the seasons go by but there is no growth or evolution that helps them to be one of the worst franchises in the NBA. Despite this, they accumulate two wins in a row and are second to last in the NBA Eastern Conference, but the fight is so close that if they tie several more victories they will be getting right into the fight in the middle of the table of the NBA Eastern Conference.
Los Angeles Lakers: pushing the pace
With the absence of Anthony Davis, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers, who had been on the rise, are slowly going down, but they will have an excellent opportunity to recover their pace this Tuesday when they visit Orlando in search of leaving the last places of the NBA Western Conference.
The Kick-off
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic match will be played at the Anwat Center, in Orlando, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.