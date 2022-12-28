Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Washington Wizards

3:00 PM24 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

2:55 PM29 minutes ago

What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards of 27th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM34 minutes ago
Photo: Philadelphia 76ers
2:45 PM39 minutes ago

Probable 76ers lineup

PJ Tucker

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid

Harden

De'Anthony 

2:40 PM44 minutes ago

76ers' Situation

Tyrese Maxey, with a foot injury, will not be at Doc Rivers' disposal.
2:35 PMan hour ago

76ers' roster

G: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, De'Anthony Melton, Saben Lee, Jaden Springer

G-F: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz

F: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Julian Champagnie

F-G: Danuel House Jr

C-F: Joel Embiid

F-C: Montrezl Harrell

Coach: Doc Rivers

2:30 PMan hour ago
Photo: Wizards
2:25 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Wizards

Kuzma

Porzingis

Gafford

Beal

Monte Morris

2:20 PMan hour ago

Wizards' Situation

Wes Unseld Jr will not be able to count on Deni Avdija, due to back problems.
2:15 PMan hour ago

Wizards' roster

F: Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Isaiah Todd, Anthony Gill, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Taj Gibson

F-C: Daniel Gafford, Vernon Carey Jr., Kristaps Porzingis

G: Johnny Davis, Bradley Beal, Devon Dotson, Will Barton, Jordan Goodwin, Monte Morris, Delon Wright

Coach: Wes Unseld Jr

2:10 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

New York Knicks 112-119 Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers 119-114 Los Angeles Clippers 

Philadelphia 76ers 113-93 Detroit Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Toronto Raptors 

Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Golden State Warriors 

Philadelphia 76ers 123-103 Sacramento Kings 

Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets 

Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 Los Angeles Lakers 

Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers 

Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 Philadelphia 76ers 

2:05 PMan hour ago

76ers

Philadelphia 76ers have eight straight wins, 20 in 32 games and losing 12 in the Eastern Conference. With this record, the 76ers are in fifth place.
2:00 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Sacramento Kings 111-125 Washington Wizards 

Utah Jazz 120-112 Washington Wizards 

Phoenix Suns 110-113 Washington Wizards

Los Angeles Lakers 119-117 Washington Wizards 

Los Angeles Clippers 102-93 Washington Wizards 

Denver Nuggets 141-128 Washington Wizards 

Washington Wizards 100-112 Brooklyn Nets 

Washington Wizards 107-114 Los Angeles Clippers 

Indiana Pacers 121-111 Washington Wizards 

Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards 

1:55 PMan hour ago

Wizards

In 12th place, the Washington Wizards are coming from three losses and two wins in their last five games. The Wizards have accumulated 13 wins and 21 losses from 23 games played in the Eastern Conference.
1:50 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards, live this Tuesday (27), at the Capital One Arena at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game.
  • NBANBA