Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

How and where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards match live?
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable 76ers lineup
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Harden
De'Anthony
76ers' Situation
76ers' roster
G-F: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz
F: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Julian Champagnie
F-G: Danuel House Jr
C-F: Joel Embiid
F-C: Montrezl Harrell
Coach: Doc Rivers
Probable lineup for the Wizards
Porzingis
Gafford
Beal
Monte Morris
Wizards' Situation
Wizards' roster
F-C: Daniel Gafford, Vernon Carey Jr., Kristaps Porzingis
G: Johnny Davis, Bradley Beal, Devon Dotson, Will Barton, Jordan Goodwin, Monte Morris, Delon Wright
Coach: Wes Unseld Jr
Latest Results
Philadelphia 76ers 119-114 Los Angeles Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers 113-93 Detroit Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Toronto Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Golden State Warriors
Philadelphia 76ers 123-103 Sacramento Kings
Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets
Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers
Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 Philadelphia 76ers
76ers
Latest Results
Utah Jazz 120-112 Washington Wizards
Phoenix Suns 110-113 Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers 119-117 Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Clippers 102-93 Washington Wizards
Denver Nuggets 141-128 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 100-112 Brooklyn Nets
Washington Wizards 107-114 Los Angeles Clippers
Indiana Pacers 121-111 Washington Wizards
Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards
