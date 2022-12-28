Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
3:00 PM24 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

2:55 PM29 minutes ago

What time is Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics of 27th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM34 minutes ago

Last games between the teams

Boston Celtics 108-90 Houston Rockets 

Houston Rockets 97-107 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 118-102 Houston Rockets 

Houston Rockets 107-134 Boston Celtics 

Houston Rockets 137-112 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 110-111 Houston Rockets 

Houston Rockets 116-105 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 104-115 Houston Rockets 

Houston Rockets 127-113 Boston Celtics 

Houston Rockets 123-120 Boston Celtics 

2:45 PM39 minutes ago

What they say

Jabari Smith Jr: "Just going in and trying to get back on track, get back to playing well. Our record is not good, but we know when we play good and we know when we play bad. These last few games we felt like we didn't play like we did, so the focus was coming back and we played like normal."
2:40 PM44 minutes ago

Probable lineup for the Rockets

Smith Jr

Martin Jr

Sengun

Kevin Porter

Jalen Green

2:35 PMan hour ago

Rockets' Situation

Eric Gordon, with a finger injury, and Jae'Sean Tate, with an ankle injury, are Stephen Silas's absentees.
2:30 PMan hour ago

Rockets roster

F: Jabari Smith Jr, Darius Days, Kenyon Martin Jr, Jae'Sean Tate, Usman Garuba, Tari Eason

G-F: Kevin Porter Jr

G: TyTy Washington Jr, Jalen Green, Josh Christopher, Eric Gordon, Trevor Hudgins, Daishen Nix, Garrison Mathews

F-C: Bruno Fernando

C: Alperen Sengun, Boban Marjanovic

Coach: Stephen Silas

2:25 PMan hour ago

What they say

Jayson Tatum: "We know what he (Jaylen Brown) is capable of, and no matter what happens in the first three quarters, you're always looking at what's next, and that's what he does. We have (the team's) emotional understanding. It's a long season, and it's going to have great stretches and it's going to have some bad stretches. But not letting the bad ones snowball and get back on track sooner or later. It also helps when we make pitches."

Jaylen Brown: "The first three quarters were probably one of the ugliest stretches of basketball in my career. So stick with it, my teammates, I have some great teammates who encouraged me to keep going and it was just a matter of time (of it evolving)."

2:20 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Celtics

Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Al Horford

Smart

White

2:15 PMan hour ago

Celtics' Situation

Joe Mazzulla will not be able to count on Danilo Gallinari, who suffered a knee injury.
2:10 PMan hour ago

Celtics roster

F: Blake Griffin, Danilo Gallinari, Sam Hauser, Justin Jackson, Noah Vonleh, Grant Williams

F-G: Jayson Tatum

G: Malcolm Brogdon, JD Davison, Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Derrick White

C-F: Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Robert Williams

Coach: Joe Mazzulla

2:05 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Houston Rockets 106-112 Dallas Mavericks 

Houston Rockets 110-116 Orlando Magic 

Houston Rockets 105-124 San Antonio Spurs 

Houston Rockets 95-107 Portland Trail Blazers 

Houston Rockets 108-111 Miami Heat 

Houston Rockets 11-197 Phoenix Suns 

Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks 

San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Houston Rockets 

Houston Rockets 132-123  Philadelphia 76ers 

Golden State Warriors 120-101 Houston Rockets 

Phoenix Suns 121-122 Houston Rockets 

Denver Nuggets 120-100 Houston Rockets 

Denver Nuggets 129-113 Houston Rockets 

Houston Rockets 118-105 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Houston Rockets 128-122 Atlanta Hawks 

Houston Rockets 120-127 Golden State Warriors 

Houston Rockets 91-99 Indiana Pacers 

Dallas Mavericks 92-101 Houston Rockets 

Houston Rockets 106-122 Los Angeles Clippers 

New Orleans Pelicans 119-106 Houston Rockets 

2:00 PMan hour ago

Rockets

The worst campaign of the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets occupy the 14th place. The Rockets have 23 losses and only nine wins in 32 games played.
1:55 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Boston Celtics 139-118 Milwaukee Bucks 

Boston Celtics 121-109 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Boston Celtics 112-117 Indiana Pacers 

Boston Celtics 92-95 Orlando Magic 

Boston Celtics 109-117 Orlando Magic 

Los Angeles Lakers 118-122 Boston Celtics 

Los Angeles Clippers 113-93 Boston Celtics 

Golden State Warriors 123-107 Boston Celtics 

Phoenix Suns 98-125 Boston Celtics 

Toronto Raptors 110-116 Boston Celtics 

Brooklyn Nets 92-103 Boston Celtics 

Boston Celtics 116-120 Miami Heat 

Boston Celtics 134-121 Miami Heat 

Boston Celtics 140-105 Charlotte Hornets 

Boston Celtics 130-121 Washington Wizards 

Boston Celtics 122-104 Sacramento Kings 

Boston Celtics 125-112 Dallas Mavericks 

Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics 

New Orleans Pelicans 109-117 Boston Celtics 

Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics 

1:50 PM2 hours ago

Celtics

Undefeated for two games now, the Boston Celtics are the Eastern Conference leader. In 34 matches, the Celtics have won 24 and lost 10.
1:45 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics, live this Tuesday (27), at the TD Garden at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:40 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
