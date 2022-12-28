Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics match live?
What time is Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Last games between the teams
Houston Rockets 97-107 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 118-102 Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets 107-134 Boston Celtics
Houston Rockets 137-112 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 110-111 Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets 116-105 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 104-115 Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets 127-113 Boston Celtics
Houston Rockets 123-120 Boston Celtics
What they say
Probable lineup for the Rockets
Martin Jr
Sengun
Kevin Porter
Jalen Green
Rockets' Situation
Rockets roster
G-F: Kevin Porter Jr
G: TyTy Washington Jr, Jalen Green, Josh Christopher, Eric Gordon, Trevor Hudgins, Daishen Nix, Garrison Mathews
F-C: Bruno Fernando
C: Alperen Sengun, Boban Marjanovic
Coach: Stephen Silas
What they say
Jaylen Brown: "The first three quarters were probably one of the ugliest stretches of basketball in my career. So stick with it, my teammates, I have some great teammates who encouraged me to keep going and it was just a matter of time (of it evolving)."
Probable lineup for the Celtics
Jaylen Brown
Al Horford
Smart
White
Celtics' Situation
Celtics roster
F-G: Jayson Tatum
G: Malcolm Brogdon, JD Davison, Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Derrick White
C-F: Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Robert Williams
Coach: Joe Mazzulla
Latest Results
Houston Rockets 110-116 Orlando Magic
Houston Rockets 105-124 San Antonio Spurs
Houston Rockets 95-107 Portland Trail Blazers
Houston Rockets 108-111 Miami Heat
Houston Rockets 11-197 Phoenix Suns
Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks
San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers
Golden State Warriors 120-101 Houston Rockets
Phoenix Suns 121-122 Houston Rockets
Denver Nuggets 120-100 Houston Rockets
Denver Nuggets 129-113 Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets 118-105 Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets 128-122 Atlanta Hawks
Houston Rockets 120-127 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 91-99 Indiana Pacers
Dallas Mavericks 92-101 Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets 106-122 Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans 119-106 Houston Rockets
Rockets
Latest Results
Boston Celtics 121-109 Minnesota Timberwolves
Boston Celtics 112-117 Indiana Pacers
Boston Celtics 92-95 Orlando Magic
Boston Celtics 109-117 Orlando Magic
Los Angeles Lakers 118-122 Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Clippers 113-93 Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors 123-107 Boston Celtics
Phoenix Suns 98-125 Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors 110-116 Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets 92-103 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 116-120 Miami Heat
Boston Celtics 134-121 Miami Heat
Boston Celtics 140-105 Charlotte Hornets
Boston Celtics 130-121 Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics 122-104 Sacramento Kings
Boston Celtics 125-112 Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls 121-107 Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans 109-117 Boston Celtics
Atlanta Hawks 101-126 Boston Celtics
