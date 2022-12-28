Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Mike Brown!
“The second thing is that the that when we gave it to [Domantas Sabonis] and [Harrison Barnes], they had a lot of gains when they put it on. And literally, they put the chain on Keegan, and Keegan just stood here like this," Brown said as he stood in a still pose as the room erupted in laughter. “And they said, 'Have some swag! Do something!' and then Keegan said, 'Come on, come on,' and then he just stood there.''
“You just need to feel each one and see who's going to hold it. The most important thing is how hard they're playing every second they're on the court, because again, there's not a lot of minutes there," Coach Brown said at the Tuesday morning shootaround. “It's not like I'm going to play this person with Domantas (Sabonis), so this person is literally going to be six minutes (a half). Now, if we're playing this well as a team, I'm going to let that person roll, but you've got to stick around and compete to the end for the short amount of time you're out there."
“There were some things I was looking at [with Holmes] where I wanted to see someone different there. I thought Chimezie (Metu) was good to start with, but trying to maintain the level he was playing at, I'm not seeing that right now and so I went to Neemias (Queta)", said coach Brown. “Let's give Neemi a chance and if Neemi doesn't work out, I'll go back to another guy. The decision is mine based on what I'm seeing."
"I need to find a guy in that spot who's going to defend, run around the court, save Domas for six to eight minutes at halftime, and play as much as he can while trying to stick to the game plan," Coach Brown said. “No fouls, boxing, doing all the little things they need to keep the group solid for six to eight minutes. We've found him in spurts, but I want to get to the point where I can be a little more consistent, so I'll keep looking until I feel like that person is there.
Probable' Sacramento Kings!
SG - Kevin Huerter
SF - Keegan Murray
PF - Harrison Barnes
C - Domantas Sabonis.
How do the Sacramento Kings arrive?
“No one starts the season perfect. Obviously, we had a rough little period. We are inconsistent at times, but I think we are starting to find ourselves and where everyone will be, not just on offense but defensively where we should be.”
“We have a long way to go, but yes, I think we are starting to see how good we can be as a team. We have so many good pieces.”
" It's no secret that when we score we're a very good team, because now you're on your way. adding to an elite offense a capable defense, and this allows you to get out and run."
"That doesn’t really happen to us," said coach Chauncey Billups. "Nine free throws in the entire game. We attack all night. I don’t think we missed it."
Denver Nuggets likely!
SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SF - Michael Porter Jr.
PF - Aaron Gordon
C - Nikola Jokic.