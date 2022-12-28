Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Speak up, Mike Brown!

“From what I hear, this is a good thing. Now rumor has it, I heard it broke," the Kings coach told reporters after the game. “It will eat up the lottery money if he does that.”

“The second thing is that the that when we gave it to [Domantas Sabonis] and [Harrison Barnes], they had a lot of gains when they put it on. And literally, they put the chain on Keegan, and Keegan just stood here like this," Brown said as he stood in a still pose as the room erupted in laughter. “And they said, 'Have some swag! Do something!' and then Keegan said, 'Come on, come on,' and then he just stood there.''

“You just need to feel each one and see who's going to hold it. The most important thing is how hard they're playing every second they're on the court, because again, there's not a lot of minutes there," Coach Brown said at the Tuesday morning shootaround. “It's not like I'm going to play this person with Domantas (Sabonis), so this person is literally going to be six minutes (a half). Now, if we're playing this well as a team, I'm going to let that person roll, but you've got to stick around and compete to the end for the short amount of time you're out there."

“There were some things I was looking at [with Holmes] where I wanted to see someone different there. I thought Chimezie (Metu) was good to start with, but trying to maintain the level he was playing at, I'm not seeing that right now and so I went to Neemias (Queta)", said coach Brown. “Let's give Neemi a chance and if Neemi doesn't work out, I'll go back to another guy. The decision is mine based on what I'm seeing."

"I need to find a guy in that spot who's going to defend, run around the court, save Domas for six to eight minutes at halftime, and play as much as he can while trying to stick to the game plan," Coach Brown said. “No fouls, boxing, doing all the little things they need to keep the group solid for six to eight minutes. We've found him in spurts, but I want to get to the point where I can be a little more consistent, so I'll keep looking until I feel like that person is there.

Probable' Sacramento Kings!

PG - De'Aaron Fox

SG - Kevin Huerter

SF - Keegan Murray

PF - Harrison Barnes

C - Domantas Sabonis.


 

How do the Sacramento Kings arrive?

The Sacramento Kings have a positive campaign in the season with 17 wins and 14 losses. The team lost in the last round and opened the alert for a possible departure from the group that is guaranteed straight into the playoffs.
Open quotes!

"It’s not it! It's no secret that when we set up, we're a really good team, because now you're on your way.   adding to an elite offense a capable defense, and this allows you to get out and run," Malone said.

“No one starts the season perfect. Obviously, we had a rough little period. We are inconsistent at times, but I think we are starting to find ourselves and where everyone will be, not just on offense but defensively where we should be.”

“We have a long way to go, but yes, I think we are starting to see how good we can be as a team. We have so many good pieces.”

"  It's no secret that when we score we're a very good team, because now you're on your way.   adding to an elite offense a capable defense, and this allows you to get out and run."

"That doesn’t really happen to us," said coach Chauncey Billups. "Nine free throws in the entire game. We attack all night. I don’t think we missed it."

Denver Nuggets likely!

PG - Jamal Murray

SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF - Michael Porter Jr.

PF - Aaron Gordon

C - Nikola Jokic.


 

How do the Denver Nuggets arrive?

The Denver Nuggets have a positive campaign of 21 wins and 11 losses in the season, being leader of the Western Conference, in front of the Grizzlies and Pelicans.
The game will be played at Golden 1 Center

The Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings game will be played at Golden 1 Center, with a capacity of 17.608 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
