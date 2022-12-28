LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors of December 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
LA Clippers last lineup
The last five of the LA Clippers:
Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Toronto Raptors last lineup
The last five of Toronto Raptors:
Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr.
LA Clippers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard John Wall (#11), the team uses him as the sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, the forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who returns to play and is expected to dominate the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers started the tournament very well by winning their first two games of the season, this year they are a strong team that is competing for the championship. They had a regular start in the 2022-2023 season, with 19 wins and 15 losses, they are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 26 against the Detroit Pistons, where the LA Clippers won 142-1,331 at Little Caesars Arena, earning their 13th loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Toronto Raptors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, center Pascal Siakam (#43), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 26.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Fred VanVleet (#23), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 16.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Toronto Raptors in the tournament
The Toronto Raptors had a bad start to the regular season, with 15 wins and 18 losses, they established themselves in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they entered the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the champions of this season. Their last game was on December 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Toronto Raptors won 118-107 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Toronto team secured another tournament victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Scotiabank Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It cost 265 million Canadian dollars to build, it is the home of the Toronto Raptors. Its opening was on February 19, 1999 and it has a capacity of 19,800 spectators.