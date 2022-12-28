Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Warriors player
Jordan Poole, shooting guard. The young Warriors player has adapted well to the team and has come to refresh the roster, although the star of the team is Curry, this player wants to excel and so far he has done well, as he is the second best scorer of Warriors, given the low level of other players it is important that young talent comes to put pressure and he is doing well.
Watch out for this Hornets player
Kelly Oubre, shooting guard. With 27 years old the experienced player is having an outstanding season, although the team is not getting great results, the player assures them at least 20 points, the next weeks will be key for the team and if this player is connected they could resume a good level to fight for the Play-In.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Hornets all-star roster
Bridges, Hayward, Ball, Rozier, Oubre Jr.
Warriors to keep improving
Golden State Warriors, is not being the champion that everyone would expect for this season, Warriors is having a bad season that is leaving them out of Playoffs, the team fails to be consistent in their victories and is getting into trouble, you could say that Warriors is aspiring to qualify via Play-In, but it is still too early to predict the future of the team, what is a fact is that as visitors, the team is not performing in a great way having a 3-16, as locals their record is much better, but the weeks go by and it is not seen how they can climb to the top, their main problem is associated with the defense that is being very fragile, the team recently got a great victory of 123-109 against Grizzlies, but they came from two losses against New York teams, the team must start having long winning streaks or it could cost them dearly.
Charlotte Hornets are being shut out
Hornets is a team that has not won anything in the NBA like many others, one of its highlights is that Michael Jordan is its owner, but it is not enough to have an NBA icon if the team has not been able to excel, with the arrival of the Play-In, the team has been able to qualify twice to fight for a can in the Playoffs, leaving only five teams out of conference, For this season the Hornets should emulate last season's 10th place finish, but so far the team has not had a good season, they are currently ranked 14th with a 9-24 record, they recently defeated the Lakers and before facing the Warriors they will face the Blazers, it will be interesting to see how the team is managed.
Duel in search of an urgent victory
The NBA rounds are advancing by leaps and bounds and the contenders are already separating the contenders from the contenders, many surprises have been given in the season to have favorite teams in the last positions, the duel between Hornets and Warriors is interesting, as both are at the bottom of their conferences and want to get out of there as soon as possible.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Chase Center at 21:00.