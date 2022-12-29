Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls live, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Houston Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls online and live
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Nikola Vucevic, center. The experienced player is key for the Chicago team and is part of the trident in better moment of the NBA, so that Bulls can return to be NBA champion, this player is important in the team's scheme, the player averages: 16.7 points. He averages 16.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Without a doubt, his contribution is fundamental for the team's future achievements.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, power forward. One of the best players in the NBA today has already won a championship ring and his current form seems to indicate that he will seek another one, his physique and endurance have transformed him into a great player who can certainly achieve many things, the Bucks player averages: 31.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, with him on the court Mavericks becomes a very dangerous team.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Bucks All-Star Team
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Face to face
Last season Bulls and Bucks faced each other in four meetings, the series was totally in favor of the Milwaukee team, as they won all four games, this season they have already faced each other and the Bulls won the game, now they will face each other in a crucial game to recover positions in the standings.
Bulls fail to improve
Bulls is not going through the best season in the NBA, not even the one they had planned at the beginning of this season, this team has shown that they can fight at the top of the conference where they were for several weeks last season, unfortunately this season they have not achieved the expected victories, the team has in its roster a lot of NBA experience and several young players that have injected good energy, This season the team occupies the eleventh position, with a record of 14-19, the team has negative numbers at home and away, their last game against Rockets ended in a painful defeat, as it cut a streak of three consecutive victories, the Chicago team still has the possibility of qualifying directly and via Play-In, but certainly they have much to improve and still have time to do it.
Bucks still on top after losing streak
Bucks want to create their own history in the NBA being an epochal team and their last seasons are getting closer and closer, this team knows that with Giannis leading the team can get many titles, the Bucks in the last seasons and the current one have shown that they are great contenders, the team knows they have enough power to fight for the championship, There is still a long way to the Playoffs, but from this moment they are already emerging as the candidates with a record of 22-11, Bucks is occupying the second place in the Eastern conference fighting very close to Celtics, to the team's misfortune, they have three consecutive losses and that cost them to lose the first place in the conference, their last loss was a 139-118 against the Boston team.
Heavy duel in the East
The Eastern Conference has great teams in great momentum this season, no doubt multiple favorites to win the title are here, this Wednesday we will see the clash between Bucks and Bulls, a duel that generates much expectation for the quality of team that both have, both come from falling and will want to meet again with the triumph as soon as possible.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls game, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the United Center at 8:00 pm ET.