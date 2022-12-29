Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards live game, as well as the latest information from the Capital One Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards of December 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Key player - Washington Wizards

In Washington Wizards the presence of Kristaps Porzingis stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the season he has an average of 21.9 points per game, achieved in 30 games played, where he has an average of 32.8 minutes played per game.
Key player - Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix Suns the presence of Duane Washington Jr. stands out. The 22-year-old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the season he has an average of 5.5 points per game, achieved in 17 games played, where he has an average of 9.8 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Washington Wizards

3- Bradley Beal

6- Kristaps Porzingis

21- Daniel Gafford

22- Monté Morris

33- Kyle Kuzma

Last starting five - Phoenix Suns

0- Torey Craig

3- Chris Paul

11- Jock Landale

22- DeAndre Ayton

25- Mikal Bridge

Washington Wizards

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a win over the Philadelphia 76ers for their second consecutive victory. The team's task will be to achieve more positive results to maintain its chances of at least making the playoffs. They are currently ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference with a .400 average, product of 14 wins and 21 losses.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns returned to victory after three consecutive losses. Against the Memphis Grizzlies, they managed to cut that streak and now they will try to keep winning to keep their eyes on the first places. They are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference with a .571 average, product of 20 wins and 15 losses.

The game will be played at the Capital One Arena

The Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards game will be played at the Capital One Arena, located in the city of Washington D. C., in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1997, has a capacity for 20,356 spectators.
