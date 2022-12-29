Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (December 29) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last starting five - Washington Wizards
6- Kristaps Porzingis
21- Daniel Gafford
22- Monté Morris
33- Kyle Kuzma
Last starting five - Phoenix Suns
0- Torey Craig
3- Chris Paul
11- Jock Landale
22- DeAndre Ayton
25- Mikal Bridge
Washington Wizards
The Phoenix Suns are coming off a win over the Philadelphia 76ers for their second consecutive victory. The team's task will be to achieve more positive results to maintain its chances of at least making the playoffs. They are currently ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference with a .400 average, product of 14 wins and 21 losses.
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns returned to victory after three consecutive losses. Against the Memphis Grizzlies, they managed to cut that streak and now they will try to keep winning to keep their eyes on the first places. They are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference with a .571 average, product of 20 wins and 15 losses.