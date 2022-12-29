Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates: Stream, Score and How to Watch NBA Game
Image: VAVEL

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings of December 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (December 29) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (December 29) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (December 29) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (December 29) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (December 29) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (December 29) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In the Sacramento Kings, the presence of De'Aaron Fox stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 23.2 points per game, achieved in 28 games played, where he has an average of 32.4 minutes played per game.

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets stands out the presence of Michael Porter Jr. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 16.0 points per game, achieved in 18 games played, where he has an average of 29.3 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

13- Keegan Murray

25- Alex Len

40- Harrison Barnes

Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

1- Michael Porter Jr.

5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

15- Nikola Jokic

22- Zeke Nnaji

27- Jamal Murray

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are thirsty for revenge, as they lost the first of two consecutive games against the Denver Nuggets and will want to recover quickly from the blow. This was their second loss in a row and they will be looking to turn things around quickly. They currently occupy the seventh place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .531, product of 17 wins and 15 losses.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a very important victory in the first of two straight games against the Sacramento Kings. In addition, with this victory they reached the fifth in a row, and with that they confirm the great moment they are going through. They are currently first in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .667, product of 22 wins and 11 losses.

The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center

The Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings game will be played at the Golden 1 Center, located in the city of Sacramento, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
