Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM9 minutes ago

Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics live game, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 PM14 minutes ago

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 PM19 minutes ago

What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics of December 29th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (December 30th) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass

2:45 PM24 minutes ago

Most recent match between the two teams

The most recent game between the two teams took place last December 12, when they met for the third time this season, which ended in a 113-93 victory for the Los Angeles Clippers.

2:40 PM29 minutes ago

Key player - Boston Celtics

In Boston Celtics, the presence of Jaylen Brown stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 27.0 points per game, achieved in 33 games played, where he has an average of 35.9 minutes played per game.

2:35 PM34 minutes ago

Key player - Los Angeles Clippers

In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Paul George stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Toronto Raptors. He has averaged 23.7 points per game in 26 games played, with an average of 34.2 minutes played per game.

2:30 PM39 minutes ago

Last starting five - Boston Celtics

0- Jayson Tatum

7- Jaylen Brown

9- Derrick White

36- Marcus Smart

42- Al Horford

2:25 PM44 minutes ago

Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers

1- Reggie Jackson

2- Kawhi Leonard

8- Marcus Morris

13- Paul George

40- Ivica Zubac

2:20 PMan hour ago

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics come into this game with a lot of momentum and high spirits, after having won on Christmas celebration day against the Milwaukee Bucks and recently against the Houston Rockets, with whom they have now won three in a row.

The balance of this half of the season is very good, the performance and results have been up to expectations and they hope to close the year with a victory that reaffirms their good moment.

They are currently first in the Eastern Conference, with a percentage of .714, the best in the two conferences, product of 25 wins and 10 losses.

2:15 PMan hour ago

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have been improving their performance and come into this game with two consecutive wins, against the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.

The numbers so far this season show a good balance, as they are in the playoff qualification zone, however, they must add more wins to prevent their rivals from catching up in the standings and causing a surprise.

The team is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference.
 with a percentage of .583, the result of 21 wins and 15 losses.

2:10 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at the TD Garden

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics game will be played at the TD Garden, located in the North End neighborhood of the city of Boston, in the state of Massachusetts, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 18,624 spectators.
2:05 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA