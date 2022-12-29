Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics Live Score!
How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (December 30th) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Most recent match between the two teams
The most recent game between the two teams took place last December 12, when they met for the third time this season, which ended in a 113-93 victory for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Key player - Boston Celtics
In Boston Celtics, the presence of Jaylen Brown stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 27.0 points per game, achieved in 33 games played, where he has an average of 35.9 minutes played per game.
Key player - Los Angeles Clippers
In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Paul George stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Toronto Raptors. He has averaged 23.7 points per game in 26 games played, with an average of 34.2 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Boston Celtics
0- Jayson Tatum
7- Jaylen Brown
9- Derrick White
36- Marcus Smart
42- Al Horford
Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers
1- Reggie Jackson
2- Kawhi Leonard
8- Marcus Morris
13- Paul George
40- Ivica Zubac
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics come into this game with a lot of momentum and high spirits, after having won on Christmas celebration day against the Milwaukee Bucks and recently against the Houston Rockets, with whom they have now won three in a row.
The balance of this half of the season is very good, the performance and results have been up to expectations and they hope to close the year with a victory that reaffirms their good moment.
They are currently first in the Eastern Conference, with a percentage of .714, the best in the two conferences, product of 25 wins and 10 losses.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have been improving their performance and come into this game with two consecutive wins, against the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.
The numbers so far this season show a good balance, as they are in the playoff qualification zone, however, they must add more wins to prevent their rivals from catching up in the standings and causing a surprise.
The team is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference.
with a percentage of .583, the result of 21 wins and 15 losses.