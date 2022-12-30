Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Watch out for this Rockets player
Jalen Green, shooting guard. With 20 years old the young player is playing his second season in the NBA, for the Rockets project youth is important and that is why Green is part of the ambitious project with an eye towards the future, currently averages: 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, no doubt the player is important to get out of the last position in the conference.
Watch out for this player from Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic, guard. Doncic is attracting attention around the world, this due to his recent performance against Knicks, his numbers broke records by adding 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, a memorable performance in the NBA, the talented player has given the team the ability to compete at the top and season after season his name is more recognized in the world, playing this way it is likely that we will see him lifting a title soon.
Sweet dreams, MFFLs 💤 pic.twitter.com/hZAp31UEoG— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 28, 2022
Quintet start Rockets
Porter, Green, Tate, Smith, Sengun.
Mavericks all-star roster
Doncic, Dinwidde, Bullock, Smith, McGee.
Face to face
Last season the Rockets and Mavericks faced each other in a four-game series, the Dallas Rockets swept the series with quite large scores, for this season they have already faced each other twice, resulting in a victory for each team, this Thursday they will look for an advantage in the series waiting for the closing of this one, which will be very soon.
Houston Rockets take over last place
Rockets are getting used to being the last place in the Western Conference in the NBA, the team stopped competing in recent years to become a filler team in the league, the reality of the team has become trying not to be the last of the table and in that they are also failing, currently they do not have a consolidated star that gives them the security to fight at the top of the conference, This team is betting for the young talent and with this be more competitive in the future, the Playoffs for Rockets are practically discarded this season, the team has a record of 10-24, the good moments are very brief being the last one in the victory against Bulls, but the joy vanished when Celtics added another defeat, now they can look for a great victory against Mavericks, which would be news.
Mavericks on a steady pace in the NBA
Dallas Mavericks in recent years has become a great NBA contender, the title achieved in 2011 needs to be renewed and the current team can certainly achieve the championship this season, it is likely that Mavericks is not full of stars like other teams, but they have a star that with his presence makes his teammates better, Mavericks last season suffered from much physical fatigue and that was decisive in the Playoffs, This season the team has a record of 19-16 and that places them in the sixth position, the Dallas team maintains a great streak of four wins being against Knicks the last great victory where Doncic shined with 60 points, breaking the record in the NBA, this great moment should be used to continue climbing positions in the table.
Uneven duel in the West
Rockets and Mavericks will face each other in a great confrontation in search of a victory, the momentum of the two teams is very different, as one is struggling at the top and the other is sinking in the last place of the conference, this could be a duel of many surprises and it will be interesting to see how they go to the court in search of that victory.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks live stream, corresponding to NBA 2022. The match will take place at the American Airlines Center at 8:30 pm ET.