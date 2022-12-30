New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
AT&T Center
The match will take place at the AT&T Center, a venue that is located in San Antonio, Texas. The gym has a capacity of 36,500 fans and is home to the Spurs and the WNBA's San Antonio Stars.
Injury Report: Knicks
The Knicks will be without the injured RJ Barrett, Trevor Keels and Obi Toppin for this matchup, as well as having Jalen Brunson listed as day-to-day and may sit out.
Injury Report: Spurs
The Spurs have no confirmed absences for this match, having listed on day-to-day Devin Vassell, Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson.
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
In the Western Conference, the Spurs are in the 14th position, with 11 wins and 23 losses, above only the Rockets, who are 10-24, and below the Lakers, 14-20, the Thunder, who are 15-19, the Timberwolves, 16-18 and the Warriors, who are 17-18.
Last Matches: Knicks
The New York Knicks on the other side comes into this game on the back of one win and four losses in the last five. The victory came on Tuesday (20), by 132 to 94, over the Warriors. After that the situation went from bad to worse, with the loss to the Raports on Thursday (21), by 113 to 106. After that, on Friday (23) the loss came to the Bulls, by 118 to 117. On Sunday (25) the loss was to the 76ers, by 119 to 112 and, closing this sequence, the defeat last Tuesday (27) was to the Mavericks, by 126 to 121, with Doncic's show, who scored 60 (!) points.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs come into this game on the back of three losses and two wins in their last five games. On Monday (19), the victory was by 124 to 105, against the Rockets. After that, on Thursday (22), the loss came to the Pelicans, by 126-117. On Friday (23) the new loss was by 133-113 to the Magic and on Monday (26) Spurs won again, beating the Jazz by 126-122. Finally, the new loss came last Tuesday (27), by 130-114 to the Thunder.
