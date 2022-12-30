Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Pacers
How and where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers match live?
What time is Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA?
Interview
“We achieved many special achievements, certainly. We set records and, in addition, we had the best campaign in the league. É It's very easy to say that if we weren't champions, we didn't do anything. But is not it? so. I learned many lessons, for example, that helped me get here. I met several people, coaches and special players”, he evaluated.
“This return will be, above all, interesting. I don't know what to expect from the fan reception, but I'm excited. for five seasons, and because of that, I bonded with that team and community. Playing in front of that crowd again in particular is going to be crazy. But using the visitors' changing room will probably be the strangest thing”, he commented.
Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!
SG - Donovan Mitchell
SF - Isaac Okoro
PF - Evan Mobely
C - Jarrett Allen.
How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?
Interview
"I am stuck now. Without external motivation, it is everything inside me. I'm just trying to prove that I belong in this league, I belong in this opportunity to help take these guys to another level."
"I thought Myles Turner’s save in the fourth quarter, after he really got out of the groove with fouls, was spectacular and a big part of us could be in a position to win. "
"Offensively, he made plays. Defensively, he blocked shots. He was in the right place at the right time... Jalen Smith - it was as impactful a game as probably any of our backup centers have had all year."
"Great players find a way to make that shot. We did a simple action and he made a move that created a pocket of space and allowed him to get his feet in place. I was right behind him and it looked good the whole time,' said coach Rick Carlisle.
"The last time we played with these guys, they wouldn’t allow us to play in transition because we couldn’t stop long enough. We were fouling, it was a hard and difficult game. Today we got enough stops to play in the transition. And we're number one in the league in fastbreak points for a reason'', commented Haliburton.
Probable Indiana Pacers!
SG - Buddy Hield
SF - Andrew Nembhard
PF - Bennedict Mathurin
C - Myles Turner.