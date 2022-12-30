Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

How and where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers of 29th December 2022 in several countries: Argentina 10 pm: NBA League Pass Bolivia 7 pm: NBA League Pass Brazil 10 pm: NBA League Pass Chile 7 pm: NBA League Pass Colombia8 pm: NBA League Pass Ecuador 8 pm:NBA League Pass USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass Mexico 8 pm: NBA League Pass Paraguay 10 pm: NBA League Pass Peru 8 pm: NBA League Pass Uruguay 10 pm: NBA League Pass Venezuela 9 pm: NBA League Pass
“I don’t deserve to have the jersey retired by the team as I have set high standards for myself. I don't think I've done enough, in short, for that. I will be happy, grateful and honored if it happens, but I really don't think I reached that level. I remember my five years there. and they are not at the height of Karl Malone, John Stockton and Pete Maravich”, he admitted.

“We achieved many special achievements, certainly. We set records and, in addition, we had the best campaign in the league. É It's very easy to say that if we weren't champions, we didn't do anything. But is not it? so. I learned many lessons, for example, that helped me get here. I met several people, coaches and special players”, he evaluated.

“This return will be, above all, interesting. I don't know what to expect from the fan reception, but I'm excited.   for five seasons, and because of that, I bonded with that team and community. Playing in front of that crowd again in particular is going to be crazy. But using the visitors' changing room will probably be the strangest thing”, he commented.

Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Isaac Okoro

PF - Evan Mobely

C - Jarrett Allen.

How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a 22-13 record for the season. It arrives for the confrontation with a sequence of 2 defeats, moving away from the leaders of the Eastern Conference.
"Tyrese's performance was incredible. It set a franchise record for threesomes.   It's the franchise that has Reggie Miller's number hanging from the rafters, so that's it. very special."

"I am stuck now. Without external motivation, it is everything inside me. I'm just trying to prove that I belong in this league, I belong in this opportunity to help take these guys to another level."

"I thought Myles Turner’s save in the fourth quarter, after he really got out of the groove with fouls, was spectacular and a big part of us could be in a position to win. "

"Offensively, he made plays. Defensively, he blocked shots. He was in the right place at the right time... Jalen Smith - it was as impactful a game as probably any of our backup centers have had all year."

"Great players find a way to make that shot. We did a simple action and he made a move that created a pocket of space and allowed him to get his feet in place. I was right behind him and it looked good the whole time,' said coach Rick Carlisle.

"The last time we played with these guys, they wouldn’t allow us to play in transition because we couldn’t stop long enough. We were fouling, it was a hard and difficult game. Today we got enough stops to play in the transition. And we're number one in the league in fastbreak points for a reason'', commented Haliburton.

Probable Indiana Pacers!

PG - Tyrese Haliburton

SG - Buddy Hield

SF - Andrew Nembhard

PF - Bennedict Mathurin

C - Myles Turner.

How do the Indiana Pacers arrive?

The Indiana Pacers have a positive campaign of 18 wins and 17 losses. The team occupies the 7º Eastern Conference placement, going into the play-in at this time. The Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks.
The game will be played at Bankers life Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at  Bankers life Fieldhouse, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers live updates

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
