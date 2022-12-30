Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

How and where to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors of 29th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Memphis Grizzlies probable lineup

Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson; Steve Adams; Ja Morant and John Konchar.
Memphis Grizzlies Situation

The Memphis Grizzlies will not be able to count on Laravia, Bane, Green and Adams. All players are injured.
Latest Results (Memphis Grizzlies)

Memphis Grizzlies 123 - 102 Oklahoma City Thunder

 Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 93 Miami Heat 

Detroit Pistons 112  - 122 Memphis Grizzlies

 Memphis Grizzlies  117 - 109 Philadelphia 76ers

Minnesota Timberwolves 109  - 101 Memphis Grizzlies

 New York Knicks 123 - 127  Memphis Grizzlies

 Memphis Grizzlies 132 - 111 New Orleans Pelicans

 Memphis Grizzlies 109 - 113 Sacramento Kings

Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies

 Memphis Grizzlies 121 - 110 Oklahoma City Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies are in third place in the Western Conference. In 33 games, there were 20 wins and 13 losses. The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Interview

Nick Nurse: "It's kind of a blast, right? He (Precious Achiuwa) is blessed with a super body, athleticism and power and should be a near double-digit rebounder for us. He was going after them tonight for sure. It takes some time to figure out where to fit him and let him go. He played with tremendous energy now, that's what I'm trying to be consistent about because there's too much there if he plays hard to not be productive."

Precious Achiuwa: "I always got used to playing with another big player or a slightly bigger one in high school or college. It definitely helps and so I can be much more versatile on defense. If I'm marking a player who's not a threat from the outside, I can walk around, play a lot helping (defense), between the gaps and all that kind of stuff, kind of anchor the defense. I have defensive goals in terms of being one of those guys that gets talked about all over the league. That kind of plays into the same things that I'm trying to accomplish this year." 

Probable lineup for the Raptors

Ogugua Anunoby

Pascal Siakam

Christian Junior Koloko

Scott Barnes

Fred VanVleet

Raptors' Situation

Precious Achiuwa has an ankle injury and will not be at Nick Nurse's disposal, while Juan Hernangomez, who also has ankle problems, and Otto Porter, a foot injury, are still doubts.
Raptors roster

F: O.G Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Ron Harper Jr., Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr., Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton

G-F: Gary Trent Jr, Justin Champagnie

G: Fred VanVleet, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Malachi Flynn

F-C: Chris Boucher

C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

Coach: Nick Nurse

Latest Results

Toronto Raptors 123-124 Sacramento Kings

Orlando Magic 111-99 Toronto Raptors 

Orlando Magic 113-109 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 126-113 Los Angeles Lakers 

Toronto Raptors 110-116 Boston Celtics 

Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic 

Brooklyn Nets 114-105 Toronto Raptors 

New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 100-88 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Toronto Raptors 105-100 Dallas Mavericks 

Toronto Raptors 98-112 Brooklyn Nets 

Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 112-104 Miami Heat 

Detroit Pistons 111-115 Toronto Raptors 

Indiana Pacers 118-104 Toronto Raptors 

Oklahoma City Thunder 132-113 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 116-109 Houston Rockets 

Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 113-104 Chicago Bulls 

Dallas Mavericks 111-110 Toronto Raptors 

San Antonio Spurs 100-143 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 139-109 Atlanta Hawks 

Toronto Raptors 90-112 Philadelphia 76ers 

Toronto Raptors 119-109 Philadelphia 76ers 

Miami Heat 90-98 Toronto Raptors 

Miami Heat 112-109 Toronto Raptors 

Brooklyn Nets 109-105 Toronto Raptors 

Toronto Raptors 108-105 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Eye on the Game

Memphis Grizzliers vs Toronto Raptors, live this Thursday (29), at the Air Canada Centre at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. In tenth place, the Raptors have 15 wins and 19 losses from 34 games played.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
