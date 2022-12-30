Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors match live?
What time is Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Toronto
Memphis Grizzlies probable lineup
Memphis Grizzlies Situation
Latest Results (Memphis Grizzlies)
Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 93 Miami Heat
Detroit Pistons 112 - 122 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 117 - 109 Philadelphia 76ers
Minnesota Timberwolves 109 - 101 Memphis Grizzlies
New York Knicks 123 - 127 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 132 - 111 New Orleans Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies 109 - 113 Sacramento Kings
Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 121 - 110 Oklahoma City Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies
Interview
Precious Achiuwa: "I always got used to playing with another big player or a slightly bigger one in high school or college. It definitely helps and so I can be much more versatile on defense. If I'm marking a player who's not a threat from the outside, I can walk around, play a lot helping (defense), between the gaps and all that kind of stuff, kind of anchor the defense. I have defensive goals in terms of being one of those guys that gets talked about all over the league. That kind of plays into the same things that I'm trying to accomplish this year."
Probable lineup for the Raptors
Pascal Siakam
Christian Junior Koloko
Scott Barnes
Fred VanVleet
Raptors' Situation
Raptors roster
G-F: Gary Trent Jr, Justin Champagnie
G: Fred VanVleet, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Malachi Flynn
F-C: Chris Boucher
C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch
Coach: Nick Nurse
Latest Results
Orlando Magic 111-99 Toronto Raptors
Orlando Magic 113-109 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 126-113 Los Angeles Lakers
Toronto Raptors 110-116 Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets 114-105 Toronto Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 100-88 Cleveland Cavaliers
Toronto Raptors 105-100 Dallas Mavericks
Toronto Raptors 98-112 Brooklyn Nets
Atlanta Hawks 124-122 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 112-104 Miami Heat
Detroit Pistons 111-115 Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers 118-104 Toronto Raptors
Oklahoma City Thunder 132-113 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 116-109 Houston Rockets
Chicago Bulls 111-97 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 113-104 Chicago Bulls
Dallas Mavericks 111-110 Toronto Raptors
San Antonio Spurs 100-143 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 139-109 Atlanta Hawks
Toronto Raptors 90-112 Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors 119-109 Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat 90-98 Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat 112-109 Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets 109-105 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 108-105 Cleveland Cavaliers
