Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
11:00 AM18 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers live game, as well as the latest information from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
10:55 AM23 minutes ago

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:50 AM28 minutes ago

What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers of December 31st, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass

10:45 AM33 minutes ago

Key player - Indiana Pacers

In Indiana Pacers the presence of Tyrese Haliburton stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the season he has an average of 20.8 points per game, achieved in 34 games played, where he has an average of 33.4 minutes played per game.

10:40 AM38 minutes ago

Key player - Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are highlighted by the presence of Kawhi Leonard. The 31-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. In the season he has an average of 16.9 points per game, achieved in 15 games played, where he has an average of 28.5 minutes played per game.

10:35 AM43 minutes ago

Last starting five - Indiana Pacers

0- Tyrese Haliburton

2- Andrew Nembhard

23- Aaron Nesmith

24- Buddy Hield

33- Myles Turner

10:30 AMan hour ago

Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers

1- Reggie Jackson

2- Kawhi Leonard

8- Marcus Morris

13- Paul George

40- Ivica Zubac

10:25 AMan hour ago

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have managed to maintain a good role this season and come to this game motivated after two recent victories against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks. Despite this, they must try to maintain the positive results, as the competition for the playoff spots is very close and they must not give any advantage.

They currently occupy the sixth position in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .528, product of 19 wins and 17 losses.

10:20 AMan hour ago

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers come into this game with the desire to pick themselves up after losing to the Boston Celtics in a game they were on the verge of an epic comeback, but it didn't happen. However, the numbers so far this season are satisfactory and in the last 10 games they have seven wins.

Currently, they are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .568, after 21 wins and 16 losses.

10:15 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in the city of Indianapolis, in the state of Indiana, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 18,345 spectators.
10:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
