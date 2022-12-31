Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Live Score
How to watch Miami Heat vs Denver NuggetsLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets live on TV, your options is: NBA League Pass.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
Ball Arena
The match will take place at Ball Arena, formerly known as Pepsi Center, will host the game, being home to the Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the NLL's Colorado Mammoth, with a capacity of 20,000.
Injury Report: Heat
The Heat will not have for this match the injured Omer Yurtseven and Dewayne Dedmon. Besides them, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, Gabe Vincent and Udonis Haslem marked as day-to-day.
Injury Report: Nuggets
The Nuggets will be without the injured Jeff Green and Collin Gillespie for this matchup, as well as scheduled day-to-day Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown.
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
The Nuggets are in the Western Conference, with 22 wins and 12 losses, sharing the lead with the Pelicans. The Grizzlies come below with 21 wins and 13 losses, with the Clippers adding 21-16, the Suns at 20-16 and the Kings at 18-15.
Last Matches: Heat
The Miami Heat come into this game with three wins and two losses. The sequence began with victory over the Spurs, on Saturday (17), by 111 to 101. On Tuesday (20), the loss came to the Bulls, by 113 to 103. On Friday (23), the new loss was to the Pacers, by 111 to 108. On Monday (26), the victory was over the Timberwolves, by 113 to 110. Finally, on Wednesday (28), the victory was over the Lakers, by 112 to 98.
Last Matches: Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into this game on the back of four wins and one loss. On Wednesday (21), the victory was by 105 to 91, over the Grizzlies. After that, on Friday (23), the Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers by 120-107. On Monday (26), the new victory was over the Suns, by 128-125, in overtime. On Wednesday (28), the victory was over the Kings, by 113 to 106 and, finally, the defeat came the next day, to the Kings, by 127 to 126.
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat
2022-23 NBA match: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat