Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

Chase Center
The Chase Center will host the game, being in San Francisco, California, home of the Golden State Warriors, with a capacity of 18,000 fans.
Injury Report - Trail Blazers
On the Trail Blazers side, Justise Winslow, Gary Payton, Greg Brown and Keon Johnson are out, plus Jusurf Nurkic being scheduled as day-to-day.
Injury Report - Warriors
For this match the Warriors will be without Stephen Curry, JaMychal Green and Andrew Wiggins, as well as having Donte DiVicenzo and Draymond Green as day-to-day.
Western Conference - Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers, who are also in the Western Conference, above the Jazz and Warriors, staying below the Kings, who are 18-15, the Suns and the Mavericks, who are 20-16 and the Clippers, who are 21-16 on the season.
Western Conference - Warriors
The Warriors are in the 10th position, with 18 wins and 18 losses, staying below the Jazz, who are 19-18 and just below the Trail Blazers, but also staying above the Timberwolves, who are 16-19, the Thunder, 15-20 and the Lakers, who are 14-21.
Last Matches: Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers come into this game on a two wins and three losses. The streak opened with a win over the Rockets on Saturday (17), by 107-95. After that, on Monday (19), the loss came to the Thunder, by 123 to 121. On Wednesday (21), again to the Thunder, the loss was by 101 to 98. On Friday (23), the loss was by 120 to 107, to the Nuggets and, finally, the victory came again, now over the Hornets, by 124 to 113.
Last Matches: Warriors
The Golden State Warriors come into this one on a three-game winning streak. The losses came first, starting on Tuesday (20), by 132 to 94 to the Knicks. After that, on Wednesday (21), the loss was 143-113 to the Nets. The wins came again, starting on Sunday (25), over the Grizzlies, by 123 to 109. After that, on Wednesday (28), the victory was over the Hornets, by 110 to 105. Finally, the victory over the Jazz was by 112 to 107 last Wednesday (29).
