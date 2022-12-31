Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz game on December 30, 2022 in various countries: Argentina: 12:00 PM (Dec. 31) on NBA League Pass Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass Brazil: 12:00 PM (December 31) on NBA League Pass Chile: 12:00 PM (December 31) on NBA League Pass Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass Paraguay: 12:00 PM (December 31) on NBA League Pass Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass Uruguay: 12:00 PM (December 31) on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between 2021 and 2022, they met five times. The Utah Jazz are not exactly the Kings' favorite opponents, as of those five meetings, the Utah Jazz were the victors in all of them.
Key player - Jazz
The Jazz have a big power forward they imported from Finland. Lauri Markkanen, the 25-year-old 2.13 cm native of the European country, is averaging 23.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and 2 assists.
Key player - Kings
De'Aaron Fox is one of the Kings' favorite point guards. The 1.91 cm tall 25-year-old averages 23.6 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Utah Jazz
The Jazz are also in a good momentum. The team currently ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 37 games played, 19 of which they have won and the other 18 have ended in defeat. They maintain a PCT of 0.514 and are ranked 16th in the league overall.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are having a good season. With 33 games played, they have 18 wins and 15 losses. They accumulate a PCT of 0.545 and are ranked number seven in the Western Conference and 12th in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Part of the sports center, it is located in the former Downtown Plaza shopping center. This pavilion, opened in 2016 as a replacement for the Sleep Train Arena, is the official home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings and is also a great venue for concerts by major artists such as Lady Gaga, or multiple events such as the WWE. When the team was about to disappear from the city, a group of companies led by Vivek Ranadivé, saved the franchise by buying most of the group from the Maloof family that was the previous owner of the Kings. They then secured a license with the city to be able to build a new arena and so began construction of this pavilion in 2014. It has a capacity of 17,500 spectators for basketball and 19,000 for concerts.
