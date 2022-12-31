Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans live, as well as the latest information from the Smoothie King Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
Zion Williamson, power forward, the 22 year old star is a great NBA prospect and after several seasons lost due to injury, the player seems to have overcome physical problems and is returning to make Pelicans an even more competitive team, Williamson this season averages: 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists, if he continues to evolve the player can be fundamental to fight for the NBA title.
Watch out for this 76ers player
James Harden, shooting guard. Experienced player of 33 years old, in the last NBA era is one of the most outstanding players getting the MVP in 2018, 3 times top scorer of the season and 10 times All-Star, undoubtedly the champion without crown, for this season with the 76ers is doing a great job registering: 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 11.2 assists, with Harden in rhythm places his team as one of the favorites to take the title.
🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/kSloRXzpiy— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 25, 2022
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
76ers starting lineup
Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker, Embiid.
Face to face
Last season 76ers and Pelicans had a brief two-game series, the Philadelphia team took the series by winning both meetings, now they have a new series ahead and both in great level will seek victory to maintain their good position in the table, the game will be very entertaining and certainly one of the best of the week.
76ers want to make the title a reality
Philadelphia 76ers is a team that in recent years has formed good teams, however they have not had the luck to take the championship, problems with players, injuries, poor performance among other things, have prevented them from being able to compete in the finals, no doubt the team starts the seasons with the goal of giving a great season and they have done so, even a couple of seasons ago they led the conference, but simply the championship does not come, for this season they seem to have a more competitive team and are showing a good level of play, they currently occupy the fifth position with a record of 20-13, very close to the leaders the team should not allow themselves to fall positions, as the teams below are starting to get positive results, their last duel ended in a loss against Wizards as a visitor and now they have the opportunity to resume the victories with the game at home.
Pelicans on track for the big time
The Pelicans are tired of being a filler team in the Western Conference and their goal is to win the NBA title, the team has had a significant change compared to last season where they finished in eighth place and now they are twelve wins away from matching what they did last season, one of the main reasons why the team is having a better season is the return of players who had suffered injuries, having the talent healthy makes a great change and this is reflected in the leadership of the Western Conference with a 22-12 record, in short Pelicans is a team that knows how to play at home and as a visitor is not doing so bad, the team has a streak of 4 consecutive wins being the last one against Timberwolves in a disputed 119-118, Nuggets is very close to their record so they must keep that streak and extend it as long as possible.
Great conference duel
The NBA is constantly delivering great NBA duels and the one we will see this Friday will not be the exception, it is the Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans, a great duel involving the leader of the Western Conference against the fifth place of the East, the expectation is very high because of the already known quality of both teams this season, so the show will be guaranteed at the Smoothie King Center.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2022. The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center at 19:30.