New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: New Orleans Pelicans

4:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:55 PMan hour ago

What time is New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies  of 31th December 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 8 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 2 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 9 pm: NBA League Pass

3:50 PM2 hours ago
Photo: New Orleans Pelicans
3:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Pelicans

Williamson

Naji Marshall

Valanciunas

McCollum

Trey Murphy

3:40 PM2 hours ago

Pelicans' Situation

Willie Green a few absences, starting with Brandon Ingram, toe injury, Larry Nance, a neck strain, and EJ Liddell, knee injury. On the other hand, Herbert Jones is a doubt.
3:35 PM2 hours ago

Pelicans roster

F: E.J. Liddell, Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III

G: Dereon Seabron, CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham, Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr., Jose Alvarado

C-F: Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes

F-C: Larry Nance Jr.

G-F: Garrett Temple

Coach: Willie Green

3:30 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Memphis Grizzlies
3:25 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Grizzlies

Brooks

Jaren Jackson

Steven Adams

Bane

Ja Morant

3:20 PM2 hours ago

Grizzlies' Situation

Taylor Jenkins will be without Danny Green due to a knee injury.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

Grizzlies roster

F: Xavier Tillman, Jake LaRavia, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, David Roddy

G: Kennedy Chandler, Vince Williams Jr., Ja Morant, Danny Green, Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, John Konchar

C: Steven Adams

F-C: Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr.

G-F: Dillon Brooks

Coach: Taylor Jenkins

3:10 PM2 hours ago

Latest Results

New Orleans Pelicans 119-118 Minnesota Timberwolves 

New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 Indiana Pacers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 125-128 New Orleans Pelicans 

New Orleans Pelicans 126-117 San Antonio Spurs 

New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks 

Phoenix Suns 118-114 New Orleans Pelicans 

Utah Jazz 132-129 New Orleans Pelicans 

Utah Jazz 121-100 New Orleans Pelicans 

New Orleans Pelicans 129-124 Phoenix Suns 

New Orleans Pelicans 128-117 Phoenix Suns 

New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 Detroit Pistons 

New Orleans Pelicans 121-106 Denver Nuggets 

San Antonio Spurs 99-117 New Orleans Pelicans 

New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors 

New Orleans Pelicans 105-101 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Memphis Grizzlies 132-111 New Orleans Pelicans 

San Antonio Spurs 110-129 New Orleans Pelicans 

New Orleans Pelicans 128-83 Golden State Warriors 

New Orleans Pelicans 109-117 Boston Celtics 

New Orleans Pelicans 124-110 Chicago Bulls 

3:05 PM2 hours ago

Pelicans

With three straight wins, the New Orleans Pelicans are the Western Conference leader. The Pelicans have 22 wins and 12 losses in 34 games played.
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Toronto Raptors 106-119 Memphis Grizzlies 

Memphis Grizzlies 108-125 Phoenix Suns 

Golden State Warriors 123-109 Memphis Grizzlies 

Phoenix Suns 100-125 Memphis Grizzlies 

Denver Nuggets 105-91 Memphis Grizzlies 

Oklahoma City Thunder 115-109 Memphis Grizzlies 

Memphis Grizzlies 142-101 Milwaukee Bucks 

Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 Atlanta Hawks 

Memphis Grizzlies 114-103 Detroit Pistons 

Memphis Grizzlies 123-102 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Memphis Grizzlies 101-93 Miami Heat 

Detroit Pistons 112-122 Memphis Grizzlies 

Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 Philadelphia 76ers 

Minnesota Timberwolves 109-101 Memphis Grizzlies 

New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies 

Memphis Grizzlies 132-111 New Orleans Pelicans 

Memphis Grizzlies 109-113 Sacramento Kings 

Brooklyn Nets 127-115 Memphis Grizzlies 

Memphis Grizzlies 121-110 Oklahoma City Thunder 

New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 Memphis Grizzlies 

2:55 PM2 hours ago

Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in third place in the Western Conference. In 34 games played, the Grizzlies have won 24 times and lost 13.
2:50 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies live this Saturday (31), at theFedExForum at 8 pm ET, for the NBA.
2:45 PM3 hours ago

