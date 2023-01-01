New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies match live?
What time is New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies match for NBA?
Argentina 10 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 10 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 8 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 2 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 10 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Pelicans
Naji Marshall
Valanciunas
McCollum
Trey Murphy
Pelicans' Situation
Pelicans roster
G: Dereon Seabron, CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham, Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr., Jose Alvarado
C-F: Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes
F-C: Larry Nance Jr.
G-F: Garrett Temple
Coach: Willie Green
Probable lineup for the Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson
Steven Adams
Bane
Ja Morant
Grizzlies' Situation
Grizzlies roster
G: Kennedy Chandler, Vince Williams Jr., Ja Morant, Danny Green, Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, John Konchar
C: Steven Adams
F-C: Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr.
G-F: Dillon Brooks
Coach: Taylor Jenkins
Latest Results
New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 Indiana Pacers
Oklahoma City Thunder 125-128 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 126-117 San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks
Phoenix Suns 118-114 New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz 132-129 New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz 121-100 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 129-124 Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans 128-117 Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 Detroit Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans 121-106 Denver Nuggets
San Antonio Spurs 99-117 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans 105-101 Oklahoma City Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies 132-111 New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs 110-129 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 128-83 Golden State Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans 109-117 Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans 124-110 Chicago Bulls
Pelicans
Latest Results
Memphis Grizzlies 108-125 Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors 123-109 Memphis Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns 100-125 Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets 105-91 Memphis Grizzlies
Oklahoma City Thunder 115-109 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 142-101 Milwaukee Bucks
Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 Atlanta Hawks
Memphis Grizzlies 114-103 Detroit Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies 123-102 Oklahoma City Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies 101-93 Miami Heat
Detroit Pistons 112-122 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 Philadelphia 76ers
Minnesota Timberwolves 109-101 Memphis Grizzlies
New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 132-111 New Orleans Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies 109-113 Sacramento Kings
Brooklyn Nets 127-115 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 121-110 Oklahoma City Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 Memphis Grizzlies
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!