Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live Score!
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
What time is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game for NBA?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (January 1) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Chicago Bulls
In Chicago Bulls the presence of DeMar DeRozan stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the season he has an average of 26.5 points per game, achieved in 34 games played, where he has an average of 36.0 minutes played per game.
Key player - Cleveland Cavaliers
In Cleveland Cavaliers, the presence of Donovan Mitchell stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. In the season he has an average of 28.4 points per game, achieved in 32 games played, where he has an average of 36.3 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Chicago Bulls
8- Zach LaVine
9- Nikola Vucevic
11- DeMar DeRozan
12- Ayo Dosunmu
44- Patrick Williams
Last starting five - Cleveland Cavaliers
4- Evan Mobley
8- Lamar Stevens
10- Darius Garland
31- Jarrett Allen
45- Donovan Mitchell
Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are coming off two straight wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons. However, the season has not been very good and the results have been below par.
They are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .457, product of 16 wins and 19 losses.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers need to get back on the winning track in this game after recent defeats by the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors. A win will be paramount to the team's aspirations as they look to end the year celebrating a victory. Their performance so far this season has been good, but they will have to regain their winning memory quickly if they do not want to lose ground.
They currently occupy fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a .611 percentage, product of 22 wins and 14 losses.