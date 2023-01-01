Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls live game, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
3:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls of December 31st, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (January 1) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

3:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Chicago Bulls

In Chicago Bulls the presence of DeMar DeRozan stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the season he has an average of 26.5 points per game, achieved in 34 games played, where he has an average of 36.0 minutes played per game.

3:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland Cavaliers, the presence of Donovan Mitchell stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. In the season he has an average of 28.4 points per game, achieved in 32 games played, where he has an average of 36.3 minutes played per game.

3:35 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Chicago Bulls

8- Zach LaVine

9- Nikola Vucevic

11- DeMar DeRozan

12- Ayo Dosunmu

44- Patrick Williams

3:30 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Cleveland Cavaliers

4- Evan Mobley

8- Lamar Stevens

10- Darius Garland

31- Jarrett Allen

45- Donovan Mitchell

3:25 PM2 hours ago

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are coming off two straight wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons. However, the season has not been very good and the results have been below par.

They are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .457, product of 16 wins and 19 losses.

3:20 PM2 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to get back on the winning track in this game after recent defeats by the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors. A win will be paramount to the team's aspirations as they look to end the year celebrating a victory. Their performance so far this season has been good, but they will have to regain their winning memory quickly if they do not want to lose ground.

They currently occupy fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a .611 percentage, product of 22 wins and 14 losses.

3:15 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the United Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls match will be played at the United Center, located in the city of Chicago, in the state of Illinois, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1994, has a capacity for 21,711 spectators.
3:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA