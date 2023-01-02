Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Photo: Handout/Milwaukee Bucks

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 PMan hour ago

Watch Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
3:55 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Giannis Antetokounmpo!

“I do not like to mention Kobe in any conversation as I will never disrespect his name and history. He can never be forgotten, but at the same time he must be cited with great respect. Although I wanted that, I admit that I didn't get a chance to be close to him. However, I think we have a similar mentality when it comes to basketball", said the Milwaukee Bucks star, to the website The Athletic.

“I don’t think I’m not as talented as Kobe, but that was never the point with him. After all, we are talking about a player who worked hard from the first to the last day of his career. Someone who always played to win and, in addition, tested his limits every day. An athlete who had a killer instinct when he stepped on the court like no other I've seen.''

“It was almost as if, in short, he had two personalities. When I was at; on the edge of the court and we talked, the man was just a man. smiles. He joked and talked coolly while I tried to learn from his comments. As soon as we stepped onto the court, however, things changed. It was like this guy had never seen me before in his life", he recalled.

“He made me repeat each movement, for example, 25 times perfectly. One more time, one more time. And it wasn't pitches, for example. It was dribbling, feints, very small things. I thought the guy was a friend, but there were no friends at work. He worked insanely hard, and because of that, I realized that Kobe was a very different guy from the rest", concluded the ace.

3:50 PMan hour ago

Likely Milwaukee Bucks!

PG - Jevon Carter

SG - Grayson Allen

SF - Pat Connaughton

PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo

C - Brook Lopez.


 

3:45 PMan hour ago

How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?

The Milwaukee Bucks arrive for the confrontation with a positive campaign of 23 wins and 12 losses, being the third best campaign in the Eastern Conference, behind the Celtics and Nets.
3:40 PMan hour ago

Open quotes!


“My expectation is; I want to keep making leaps,” to be free and really develop myself. 

“He had a hell of a night,” said Unseld Jr. “ It's a lot of effort. And for the most part, I thought he did it on both ends. É It's great to see commitment from both ends.”

“I think my work is important. make [Beal's] life easier. And having a guy like [Beal] and [Kyle Kuzma] makes my life easier too. [Beal] gets a lot of attention.”

"I love playing with [Beal]," said Porzingis. "He draws so much attention away from me in those curls. The big one has to help, otherwise he makes a layup... In the minutes that we were together, he took the ball where it had to go, and in that one, he launched the lob.   It's great. I love playing with him."

“ It is a specimen,” said Beal. “   who I will play with in my career. Seeing his size, his versatility... His ability to spread the ground, and his ability to pass as well, I think it's great. underrated. Its defensive capabilities are also underrated.”


3:35 PMan hour ago

Likely Washington Wizards!

PG - Monte Morris

SG - Corey Kispert

SF - Kyle Kuzma

PF - Daniel Gafford

C - Kristaps Porzingis.


 

3:30 PM2 hours ago

How do the Washington Wizards arrive?

The Washington Wizards arrive for the confrontation with a negative campaign of 16 wins and 21 losses.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

NBA!

Photo: Handout/NBA
Photo: Handout/NBA
3:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Fiserv Forum

The Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be played at Fiserv Forum, with a capacity of 17,500  people.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA