Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

Ball Arena
The match will take place at the Ball Arena, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, will host the game, being home to the Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the NLL's Colorado Mammoth, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
100th match!
The matchup will be the 100th between the teams, where in history the Celtics have won 61 games and the Nuggets have won 38. Playing at home the Nuggets have won 28 times and seen the Celtics win 21 in 49 games. Finally, the Nuggets have scored 10511 points in the matchup, compared to 10806 points scored by the Celtics.
Brown and Tatum!
Jaylen Brown celebrated his partnership with Jayson Tatum and praised his teammate: "I think we've gotten better with experience. Jayson [Tatum] is playing at his best level ever. We're being aggressive. I think that's the key to the wins. Our teammates, by the way, allow that with spacing on the court. Guys who don't get credit like Malcolm [Brogdon] , White, Sam Hauser ,Al Horford and Grant Williams. That allows us to play. We don't see many teams double [marking]. I think at most one or two teams have doubled up on one of us all year. So when we play with that freedom, we're able to make our plays." And Tatum also left his praise for his teammate, rating the duo as the best in the league: "I think so. We're the best duo in the league, whatever that means. I believe in him and his ability and the things he can do. Obviously, we've shown that we can play together at a high level and be very successful. So I think yes, but it's up to you to decide. In that sense, we never talked about it. We want to be the best team. Also, we have the ambition to win a championship."
Injury Report
The Nuggets for this game have only two confirmed absences, being Jeff Green and Collin Gillespie. The Celtics on the other side don't have as many problems either, staying with Danilo Gallinari out due to injury, as well as having Blake Griffin and Malcolm Brogdon listed as day-to-day.
Eastern Conference
The Celtics in the Eastern Conference lead the way with 26-10 on the season, staying above the Bucks, who are 23-12 on the season, tied with the Nets, as well as the Cavaliers, 22-14, the 76ers, 20-14, the Pacers, 19-17 and the Heat and Knicks, both 18-18 on the season.
Western Conference
The Nuggets are in second place in the Western Conference, tied with the leader Pelicans, with 23 wins and 12 losses, above the Grizzlies, who are 21-16 on the season, the Clippers, 21-16, the Kings, 19-15 and the Mavericks, 20-16.
Last Matches: Celtics
The Boston Celtics on the other side comes in the same sequence of four wins and one loss, but with the difference that the defeat was in the very first game, on Wednesday (21), by 117 to 112 to the Pacers. On Friday (23) the victory came over the Timberwolves, by 121 to 109. On Sunday (25) it was over the Bucks, by 139 to 118. On Tuesday (27) the loser was the Rockets, by 126 to 102 and, finally, last Thursday (29), the victory was over the Clippers, by 116 to 110.
Last Matches: Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into this game on the back of four wins and only one loss in their last few games. The first victory came on Friday (23), by 120 to 107, over the Trail Blazers. After that, on Monday (26), the victory came in overtime over the Suns, by 128 to 125. On Wednesday (18) the Nuggets beat the Kings by 113 to 106 and on Thursday (29), the loss was precisely to the Kings, by 127 to 126. And last Friday (30) the victory came again, now by 124 to 119 over the Heat.
