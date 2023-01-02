Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies of January 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies
Although the Memphis Grizzlies have dominated the series and have won four of the last five games, the last time they met in November 2022, they were defeated at home.
Sacramento Kings 113-109 Memphis Grizzlies, season 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 125-110 Sacramento Kings, 2022 season
Memphis Grizzlies 127-102 Sacramento Kings, 2021 season
Memphis Grizzlies 124-105 Sacramento Kings, 2021 season
Sacramento Kings 101-128 Memphis Grizzlies, 2021 season
Key player Memphis Grizzlies
Statistically still what he has done in 2022-23 has not surpassed last season, but Ja Morant continues to make strides that he is and will be one of the players who can make an epoch, or at least for the Grizzlies franchise, to whom he has completely changed their face.
Key player Sacramento Kings
With a much better job defensively than offensively as it has been throughout his career, Domantas Sabonis is becoming a key player, the balance point for the Kings and therefore will be the element to follow for this commitment.
Last lineup Memphis Grizzlies
4 Steven Adams, center; 12 Ja Morant, point guard; 24 Dillon Brooks, small forward; 13 Jaren Jackson Jr, power forward; 22 Desmond Bane, shooting guard.
Last lineup Sacramento Kings
40 Harrison Barnes, small forward; 13 Keegan Murray, small forward; 10 Domantas Sabonis, center; 5 De'Aaron Fox, point guard; 9 Kevin Huerter, point guard.
Memphis Grizzlies: Keep pushing the gas pedal.
The Memphis Grizzlies are proving that their good run last season was not a fluke and returning home, where they have a +10 win-loss record, will do them good to stay in the top 4 in the Western Conference and beat a direct rival.
Sacramento Kings: keep the flight
The Sacramento Kings have had an awakening in the last few weeks and with how close the NBA Western Conference is being, a win could be key to keep climbing positions where they are, at this moment, in the Playoffs zone.
The Kick-off
The Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies match will be played at the FedExForum, in Memphis, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
