Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023
4:00 PMan hour ago

3:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies of January 1st in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

3:50 PMan hour ago

Last games Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies

Although the Memphis Grizzlies have dominated the series and have won four of the last five games, the last time they met in November 2022, they were defeated at home.

Sacramento Kings 113-109 Memphis Grizzlies, season 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 125-110 Sacramento Kings, 2022 season

Memphis Grizzlies 127-102 Sacramento Kings, 2021 season

Memphis Grizzlies 124-105 Sacramento Kings, 2021 season

Sacramento Kings 101-128 Memphis Grizzlies, 2021 season

3:45 PMan hour ago

Key player Memphis Grizzlies

Statistically still what he has done in 2022-23 has not surpassed last season, but Ja Morant continues to make strides that he is and will be one of the players who can make an epoch, or at least for the Grizzlies franchise, to whom he has completely changed their face.
3:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Sacramento Kings

With a much better job defensively than offensively as it has been throughout his career, Domantas Sabonis is becoming a key player, the balance point for the Kings and therefore will be the element to follow for this commitment.
Foto: Sporting News
Image: Sporting News
3:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Memphis Grizzlies

4 Steven Adams, center; 12 Ja Morant, point guard; 24 Dillon Brooks, small forward; 13 Jaren Jackson Jr, power forward; 22 Desmond Bane, shooting guard.
3:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Sacramento Kings

40 Harrison Barnes, small forward; 13 Keegan Murray, small forward; 10 Domantas Sabonis, center; 5 De'Aaron Fox, point guard; 9 Kevin Huerter, point guard.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

Memphis Grizzlies: Keep pushing the gas pedal.

The Memphis Grizzlies are proving that their good run last season was not a fluke and returning home, where they have a +10 win-loss record, will do them good to stay in the top 4 in the Western Conference and beat a direct rival.
3:20 PM2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings: keep the flight

The Sacramento Kings have had an awakening in the last few weeks and with how close the NBA Western Conference is being, a win could be key to keep climbing positions where they are, at this moment, in the Playoffs zone.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies match will be played at the FedExForum, in Memphis, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
3:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
