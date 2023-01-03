Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score Here
Speak up, Josh Hart!
“I think we are unsatisfied to be in eighth place,” It's the Brooklyn we gave up here, the Clipper game we gave up here, just those three heads. We won those three, we're 21-13 and we're second or third in the West. If we know that, we know we matched. In OKC games, we should have won both of them, honestly, in my opinion.”
“There’ There is so much parity here in the Western Conference and in one week, if you can. If you continue to follow (the classification), you will You have a bad week, you lose three out of four, you go from two to nine. your confidence goes there; , too," said coach Chauncey Billups. “ you might not be playing that badly. So I don't live in this thing, but I also know where it is. that's how it's going to be most of the time, we're going to be bumping into each other all the time because of parity.”
“Obviously it is It's frustrating because we feel like we're a better team than we were, but on paper it doesn't seem like it," Hart said. “This is the way to go! the frustrating part of it. the incentive, knowing that we gave up three, four, five games and remained in eighth place. On both sides of this, we obviously prefer to have the wins rather than the moral wins, but we know that in the back of our minds, once we are healthy and able to go out there, we will be able to get out there. and perform at a high level, it's going to be a very good team.”
“We know we dug ourselves a hole, but we know we are a better team than the standings,” “And obviously, to our benefit, nobody has really split, we are all two, three, four games behind first place. So just what? we have to go in, run, what we have the capacity to do, and just collect wins.
Likely Portland Trail Blazers!
SG - Josh Hart
SF - Anfernee Simons
PF - Jarami Grant
C - Drew Eubanks.
How do the Portland Trail Blazers arrive?
Open quotes!
“Just took the lead for granted,” admitted Isaiah Stewart.“They pulled out their starters and we thought the game was over. We didnt do a good job of finishing the game. ;We have to be better at finishing the game. We can't let them stick around and come back.
Probable Detroit Pistons!
SG - Bojan Bogdanovic
SF - Saddiq Bey
PF - Isaiah Stewart
C - Jalen Duren.