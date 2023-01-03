Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs live, as well as the latest information from Barclays Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs match live on TV and online?
The match Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs?
This is the start time of the Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs game on January 2, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 3rd)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at San Antonio Spurs
One of the players to watch out for in San Antonio Spurs is Keldon Johnson, the 23-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 30 points.
Key player in Brooklyn Nets
One of the most outstanding players in Brooklyn Nets is Kyrie Irving, the 30 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 28 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 21, 2022 in the framework of the 2021-2022 NBA season, where Brooklyn Nets managed to win by a score of 117 points against 102 for San Antonio Spurs.
The player who scored the most points for Brooklyn Nets in that game was James Harden with 37, while the player who scored the most points for San Antonio Spurs in that game was Dejounte Murray with 25.
History Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Brooklyn Nets, as of the last five games they have won five, while San Antonio Spurs have won none, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Brooklyn Nets who has scored 595 points against 563 of San Antonio Spurs.
Actuality - San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs have had a very bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 36 games, winning 12 and losing 24.
Orlando Magic 133 - 113 San Antonio Spurs
- Last five games
San Antonio Spurs 126 - 122 Utah Jazz
Oklahoma City Thunder 130 - 114 San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs 122 - 115 New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs 125 - 126 Dallas Mavericks
Actuality - Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets has been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 36 games, they have won 24 and lost 12.
Brooklyn Nets 143 - 113 Golden State Warriors
- Last five games
Brooklyn Nets 118 - 100 Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers 117 - 125 Brooklyn Nets
Atlanta Hawks 107 - 108 Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets 106 - 123 Brooklyn Nets
The match will be played at the Barclays Center stadium
The match between Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs will take place at the Barclays Center Stadium in the city of Brooklyn (United States), the stadium is where the Brooklyn Nets team plays its home games, was built in 2010 and has a capacity for approximately 17,730 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
