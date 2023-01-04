Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Wizards vs Bucks live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from the Fiserv Forum. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Wizards vs Bucks game in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bradley Beal, a must see player!
The Washington guard is one of the great figures of the Wizards, he arrives after missing much of last season due to a knee injury. Beal was only able to play 9 games last season and that greatly reduced the team's chances. He started the season well with an average of 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The figure of the Wizards is ready for this new year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's moment to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and hopes to re-enter the dispute to be considered as one of the candidates to the All-Star Game, his return was listed as one of the most interesting for this season. Without a doubt, the connection of the guard with Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis will be essential for Washington to meet the objectives set.
How does the Wizards arrive?
The Washington team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards finished with a record of 35 wins and 47 losses, their expectations were lowered when they lost Bradley Beal, their best player, shortly after starting the previous season. The Wizards are a team that will seek to fight to get into the playoffs this year and have concentrated great players to fight to be among the best in the East. It seems difficult for this team to fight for a place in the Top of the Conference, but it could surprise the best of each conference and place among the last classified or arrive via the Play-In. For this season, the Wizards kept a large part of the team and reinforcements such as Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson arrived, in addition to the renewal of Bradley Beal with the maximum contract in the league. The unknown for the team revolves around the great level that Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis can show and that they can complete a large part of the season without injuries. Washington's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Toronto, Indiana and New York, teams against which they will compete to sneak into the playoffs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals with the Greece team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Bucks get here?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and they only wait for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Where's the game?
The Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Fiserv Forum, at 8:00 p.m.