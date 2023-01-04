Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz game for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings of January 3rd, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 12:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AMon NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Utah
Interview
“From what I hear, that's hearsay now, I heard it broke. It will eat up lottery money if he does. You just need to feel each one and see who will hold it. The most important thing is how hard they're playing every second they're on the court, because again, there's not a lot of minutes there. It's not like I'm going to play this person with Domantas (Sabonis), so this person is literally going to be six minutes (a half). Now, if we're playing this well as a team, I'll let that person roll, but you've got to stick around and compete to the end for the short amount of time you're out there. There were some things I was looking at [with Holmes] where I wanted to see someone different there. I thought Chimezie (Metu) was good to start with but trying to maintain the level he was playing I'm not seeing that right now and so I went to Neemias (Queta). Let's give Neemi a chance and if Neemi doesn't work out, I'll go back to another guy. The decision is mine based on what I'm seeing. I need to find a guy in that spot who is going to defend, run around the court, save Domas for six to eight minutes at halftime, and play as much as he can while trying to stick to the game plan. No fouls, boxing, doing all the little things they need to keep the group solid for six to eight minutes. We've found him in spurts, but I want to get to the point where I can be a little more consistent, so I'll keep looking until I feel like that person is there. The second thing is, when we gave it to [Domantas Sabonis] and [Harrison Barnes], they had a lot of gains when they put it in. And literally, they put the chain on Keegan, and Keegan just stood here like this," said Mike Brown.
Probable Sacramento Kings lineup
PG - De'Aaron Fox
SG - Kevin Huerter
SF - Keegan Murray
PF - Harrison Barnes
C - Domantas Sabonis.
How do the Sacramento Kings arrive?
The Sacramento Kings have a positive campaign in the season with 19 wins and 16 losses. The team lost in the last round to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Interview
“Really a two-stroke story in terms of defensive intensity, physicality and communication. I thought our defense was pretty bad in the first half, and then responding and opening 46 in the second half showed the determination of our group. At the end of the day, it was the team's defense in the second half that helped us achieve this victory. Looking forward to a few days off. I want to give Collin a lot of credit. Your first night back and bringing that energy into the game. I thought he shook up the game a bit. I think our spacing was much better towards the end of the game. It allowed the guys to make great decisions. It's always a team effort on that side, especially late in the game when trying to run. I thought the balance of our team was great. It was a group effort, as usual," said Will Hardy.
Utah Jazz Probable Lineup
PG - Collin Sexton
SG - Jordan Clarkson
SF - Jarred Vanderbilt
PF - Lauri Markkanen
C - Kelly Olynyk.
How does the Utah Jazz arrive?
The Utah Jazz has a campaign of 19 wins and 20 losses in the season. The team arrives for the confrontation with four straight defeats.
The game will be played at Energy Solutions Arena
The Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz game will be played at Energy Solutions Arena, with a capacity of 18,000 people.
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!