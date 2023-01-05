Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets of January 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Memphis Grizzlies last lineup
The Memphis Grizzlies Ultimate Five:
Santi Aldama, John Konchar, Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, and Ja Morant.
Charlotte Hornets last lineup
The last five of Charlotte Hornets:
P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee.
Memphis Grizzlies Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Ja Morant (#12), he is considered the best player on the team and this season is his third year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 33.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Dillon Brooks (#24) who has managed to average 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game this season. He is the second most important player on the team and we must keep an eye on him. Finally, center Jaren Jackson Jr. (#13) will be key for defense and for rebounding, averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists this season.
Memphis Grizzlies in the tournament
The Memphis Grizzlies had a good start to the 2022-2023 season, with 23 wins and 13 losses, establishing themselves in second place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, they made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can compete to be the NBA champions. Their last game was on January 1 against the Sacramento Kings, where the Memphis Grizzlies won 118-108 at FedExForum to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Terry Rozier (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Mason Plumlee (#24) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard LaMelo Ball (#1) will be key to assisting, last season he helped the team a lot and this season he has averaged 23.7 points, 6 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 10 wins and 28 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on January 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers, where the Charlotte Hornets lost 121-115 at the Spectrum Center and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Spectrum Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. It cost 260 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Its opening was on October 21, 2005 and it has a capacity of 19,000 spectators.