Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Lakers vs Heat game in various countries:
Argentina: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on ESPN, TUDN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat arrive?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team into the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in eleventh place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' season was littered with injuries and the constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the team's failure, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will start this preseason with a great need to show their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 p.m.