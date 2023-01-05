Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Handout/Houston Rockets

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 PM31 minutes ago

Watch Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
3:55 PM36 minutes ago

Speak Green!

“Brandon Inrgram is still working on his injury,” said Green. “We still don't have an update on whether he will play or not. He's getting down to earth, doing more. But it is still not a complete practice. He is growing up.”

“We’re starting to see more where they’re putting smaller guys and are putting pressure on Z”, said Pelicans coach Willie Green, before the game.“They are keeping their bigs on edge. We are starting to make some adjustments.  something we will continue to watch for the rest of the season.”

“We have to trust each other more,”, Green said.“Especially games like this, where originally the shots are not falling. We just have to do the simple pass. I think we didn’t do a good job. We’ve been doing it. Today   night, for whatever reason, we just didn't.''

“When we go to the basket, they are there,” That's why we have to trust each other better. Making the simple plays over and over again against a good defense like Memphis.''
"During the month of December, the Pelicans ranked third in the NBA, averaging 118.3 points per game. New Orleans was the only Western Conference team to finish the month in the top 10 in both the offensive ranking (10th ) and defensive (6th), and also finished sixth in the NBA and second in the Western Conference in net rankings (3.3)," he said.

3:50 PM41 minutes ago

Likely New Orleans Pelicans!

PG - CJ McCollum

SG - Trey Murphy

SF - Herbert Jones

PF - Jaxson Hayes

C - Jonas Valanciunas.


 

3:45 PMan hour ago

How do the New Orleans Pelicans arrive?

The New Orleans Pelicans have a positive season campaign, with 23 wins and 14 losses. The team arrives for the confrontation with two straight defeats, falling to third place in the Western Conference, behind the Nuggets and Grizzlies.
3:40 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Silas!

"This is part of this process - its not going to be an easy thing," Silas said. " good and bad times. É It's important that we don't let these moments pass. In the end, I hope we became more united as a group."

"We are all frustrated and would love to see this rebuild faster and more tangible,"   winning as many games as you'd like, frustration sets in.   It's an easy process we're going through." 

" we have to focus on improving every day and playing hard", said Martin. "We are still learning. Every game, we have to have some leniency with the young people and have some understanding beyond being frustrated.”

3:35 PMan hour ago

Probable Houston Rockets!

PG - Jalen Green

SG - Kevin Porter Jr.

SF - Eric Gordon

PF - Jabari Smith

C - Alperen Sengun.


 

3:30 PMan hour ago

How do the Houston Rockets arrive?

The Houston Rockets have a negative season campaign, with 27 losses and 10 wins, with four consecutive negative results.
3:25 PMan hour ago

NBA!

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA
3:20 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Smoothie King Center

The Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be played at Smoothie King Center, with a capacity of 17.791 people.
3:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA