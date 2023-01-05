Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: Star + and NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors of January 4th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (January 5th) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

Key player - Toronto Raptors

In Toronto Raptors the presence of Gary Trent Jr. stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. In the season he has an average of 17.9 points per game, achieved in 30 games played, where he has an average of 31.5 minutes played per game.
Key player - Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee Bucks the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Washington Wizards. In the season he has an average of 32.1 points per game, achieved in 30 games played, where he has an average of 33.7 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Toronto Raptors

3- OG Anonuby

4- Scottie Barnes

23- Fred VanVleet

33- Gary Trent Jr.

43- Pascal Siakam

Last starting five - Milwaukee Bucks

5- Jevon Carter

11- Brook Lopez

12- Grayson Allen

34- Giannis Antetokounmpo

24- Pat Connaughton

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are not going through a good moment and the loss against Indiana Pacers further deepens the crisis. At this point of the season, they must try to reverse the streak of seven games lost in the last 10 and have a positive streak, as they have given up a lot of ground and today, they are out of possibilities.

Currently, they are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .432, product of 16 wins and 21 losses.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks rebounded from the loss to the Washington Wizards by returning the dose in the series of double games they had in recent days. The records they have had this season have been very good and that is why it is quiet in a way, although they must avoid having more stumbles.

Currently, they are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .649, after 24 wins and 13 losses.

The game will be played at the Scotiabank Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors game will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, located in the city of Toronto, in the province of Ontario, Canada. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,800 spectators.
