San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

How and where to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks match live?
What time is San Antonio vs New York Knicks match for NBA?
Argentina 5 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 5 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 3 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 3 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 3 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Mexico 3 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 3 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 5 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Knicks
Probable lineup for Spurs
Keldon Johnson
Poeltl
Tre Jones
Langford
Spurs' Situation
Spurs' roster
F-G: Keldon Johnson, Stanley Johnson
G: Josh Richardson, Blake Wesley, Tre Jones
G-F: Devin Vassell, Romeo Langford
C: Jakob Poeltl, Gorgui Dieng
C-F: Charles Bassey
F-C: Zach Collins
Coach: Gregg Popovich
Latest Results
Oklahoma City Thunder 130-114 San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs 126-122 Utah Jazz
Orlando Magic 133-113 San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans 126-117 San Antonio Spurs
Houston Rockets 105-124 San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs 101-111 Miami Heat
San Antonio Spurs 112-128 Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs 112-111 Cleveland Cavaliers
Miami Heat 111-115 San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Houston Rockets
San Antonio Spurs 95-133 Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs 99-117 New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111 San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs 138-143 Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs 94-105 Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs 110-129 New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers 123-92 San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles Clippers 119-97 San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings 130-112 San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Probable Knicks lineup
Randle
Mitchell Robinson
McBride
Quickley
Knicks' Situation
Knicks roster
F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt
G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono
G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk
C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein
C: Jericho Sims
F-C: Julius Randle
Técnico: Tom Thibodeau
Latest Results
San Antonio Spurs 122-115 New York Knicks
Dallas Mavericks 126-121 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 112-119 Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks 117-118 Chicago Bulls
New York Knicks 106-113 Toronto Raptors
New York Knicks 132-94 Golden State Warriors
Indiana Pacers 106-109 New York Knicks
Chicago Bulls 91-114 New York Knicks
Chicago Bulls 120-128 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 112-99 Sacramento Kings
Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks 92-81 Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks
New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies
New York Knicks 129-132 Portland Trail Blazers
Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks
