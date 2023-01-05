San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

3:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is San Antonio vs New York Knicks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks of 4th January 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 3 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 3 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 3 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 3 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 3 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 4 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Knicks

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Spurs

Sochan

Keldon Johnson

Poeltl

Tre Jones

Langford

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Spurs' Situation

Joshua Primo, for unsportsmanlike conduct, will not be at Gregg Popovich's disposal. Devin Vassell, with knee problems, is a doubt.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Spurs' roster

F: Jeremy Sochan, Doug McDermott, Isaiah Roby, Malaki Branham, Dominick Barlow, Keita Bates-Diop

F-G: Keldon Johnson, Stanley Johnson

G: Josh Richardson, Blake Wesley, Tre Jones

G-F: Devin Vassell, Romeo Langford

C: Jakob Poeltl, Gorgui Dieng

C-F: Charles Bassey

F-C: Zach Collins

Coach: Gregg Popovich

2:30 PM2 hours ago

Latest Results

San Antonio Spurs 122-115 New York Knicks 

Oklahoma City Thunder 130-114 San Antonio Spurs 

San Antonio Spurs 126-122 Utah Jazz 

Orlando Magic 133-113 San Antonio Spurs 

New Orleans Pelicans 126-117 San Antonio Spurs 

Houston Rockets 105-124 San Antonio Spurs 

San Antonio Spurs 101-111 Miami Heat 

San Antonio Spurs 112-128 Portland Trail Blazers 

San Antonio Spurs 112-111 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Miami Heat 111-115 San Antonio Spurs 

San Antonio Spurs 118-109 Houston Rockets 

San Antonio Spurs 95-133 Phoenix Suns 

San Antonio Spurs 99-117 New Orleans Pelicans 

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111 San Antonio Spurs 

San Antonio Spurs 138-143 Los Angeles Lakers 

San Antonio Spurs 94-105 Los Angeles Lakers 

San Antonio Spurs 110-129 New Orleans Pelicans 

Los Angeles Lakers 123-92 San Antonio Spurs 

Los Angeles Clippers 119-97 San Antonio Spurs 

Sacramento Kings 130-112 San Antonio Spurs 

2:25 PM2 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs have the second worst campaign in the Western Conference. The Spurs are in 14th place, with 25 defeats and 12 wins in 37 games.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Probable Knicks lineup

Grimes

Randle

Mitchell Robinson

McBride

Quickley

2:15 PM2 hours ago

Knicks' Situation

Tom Thibodeau will be without Obi Toppin with a knee injury, Jalen Brunson with a hip injury, RJ Barrett with a finger injury, and Trevor Keels with a groin injury.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Knicks roster

F-G: Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett

F: Obi Toppin, Feron Hunt

G: Miles McBride, Trevor Keels, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono

G-F: Evan Fournier, Svi Mykhailiuk

C-F: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein

C: Jericho Sims

F-C:  Julius Randle

Técnico: Tom Thibodeau

2:05 PM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Houston Rockets 88-108 New York Knicks 

San Antonio Spurs 122-115 New York Knicks 

Dallas Mavericks 126-121 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 112-119 Philadelphia 76ers 

New York Knicks 117-118 Chicago Bulls 

New York Knicks 106-113 Toronto Raptors 

New York Knicks 132-94 Golden State Warriors 

Indiana Pacers 106-109 New York Knicks 

Chicago Bulls 91-114 New York Knicks 

Chicago Bulls 120-128 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 112-99 Sacramento Kings 

Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks 

New York Knicks 92-81 Cleveland Cavaliers 

New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks 

New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Detroit Pistons 110-140 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 123-127 Memphis Grizzlies 

New York Knicks 129-132 Portland Trail Blazers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks 

2:00 PM3 hours ago

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are in eighth place, within the play-in ranking zone. In 38 games played, the Knicks have 20 wins and 18 losses in the Eastern Conference.
1:55 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks live this Wednesday (4), at the Madison Square Garden at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:50 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
