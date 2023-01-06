Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Rockets player
Jalen Green, shooting guard. With 20 years old he is playing his second season in the NBA, for the Rockets project youth is important and that is why Green is part of the ambitious project with an eye towards the future, currently averages: 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, no doubt the player is important to get out of the last position in the conference.
Watch out for this Jazz player
Lauri Markkanen, 25-year-old power forward, arrived to the team to be a reference and contribute his experience in a team in transition, so far this season has done well averaging 23.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, with him on the court the team can turn around the bad results and return to the triumph to climb positions.
28 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and a whole lotta heart 💜 #TakeNote | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/eZrL0RU12S— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 4, 2023
Rockets All-Star Team
Porter, Green, Tate, Smith, Sengun.
Stellar Jazz Quintet
Conley, Sexton, Markkanen, Vanderbilt, Olynyk.
Face to face
Rockets and Jazz last season played a four-game series that left the Utah team as the winner, for this season 22/23, both teams are in negative streaks and will be closing the three-game series, both with a win will define who will be the winner and thus be able to break the losing streak, certainly an interesting game.
Houston Rockets can't get out of the bottom
Rockets continue to occupy the last place in the Western Conference, something that has been repeating since the past two seasons, Rockets went from being a cheerleader to a team without pain or glory, it seems that their aspiration is not to be last in the conference something that they are not doing well either, currently they do not have a great star that gives them the security to fight in the Play-In, This team is looking towards the future and that is why in their roster there are many young players that are looking to consolidate themselves in the NBA, their last victory was against Bulls in a very surprising result, but after that they have conceded four consecutive losses, being against Mavericks the last one and before Thursday's game, they will face Pelicans, undoubtedly days of great intensity are waiting for the Houston team.
Utah Jazz lags behind
The Utah Jazz that finished first in the conference two seasons ago has been fading, last season they were still able to enter the Playoffs, however they were dismissed very soon, the team now has players with a lot of experience and promising young players, with that base the team had had an acceptable season, but suddenly there was a drop in performance and that has affected them in a big way, They went from having a positive record to a negative one of 19-21, that has placed them in position 10 scratching the last place of Play-In, the team at home has been able to get the victories, but it is when they leave when their numbers are bad, currently they drag a streak of five defeats, Kings being the last one to defeat them, against Kings they have a good opportunity, but the factor of playing away could hurt them.
Negative streaks in the West
The West in the NBA is very close thanks to the very similar records across the board, this afternoon we will see a clash between Jazz and Rockets, two teams that are not going through their best season and are in losing streaks, but there is still a lot at stake and neither will want to add another defeat, the game is very important for their aspirations and that is why it will be a very intense duel.
