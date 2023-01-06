Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Amway Center
The match will take place at the Amway Center, which is in Orlando, home of the Magic, the ECHL's Solar Bears, and the Predators of the National Arena League. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 fans for NBA games.
Injury Report: Grizzlies
Unlike the Magic, the Grizzlies will not have many absentees, having only two players out: Brandon Clarke and Ziaire Williams.
Injury Report: Magic
The Magic will have many problems for this game, having all of the following players injured and out of the game: Chuma Okeke, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Moritz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Bol Bol.
Western Conference
The Grizzlies are in the Western Conference, sitting in second place with 23-13, second only to the Nuggets with 24-13. The Pelicans come below, with 23-14, followed by the Mavericks, 22-16, Kings, who are 20-16, Clippers, 21-18 and Trail Blazers, who are 19-17.
Eastern Conference
Last matches: Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies on the other side come into this game with one loss and four wins. The Grizzlies' streak started with a loss, to the Suns, by 125 to 108, on Tuesday (27). After that came the wins, starting on Thursday (29), by 119-106 over the Raptors. On Saturday (31), the victory was over the Pelicans, by 116 to 101, and on Sunday (01), over the Kings, by 118 to 108. Closing the games, the victory over the Hornets happened last Wednesday (4), by 131 to 107.
Last matches: Magic
The Orlando Magic come into this game with two wins and three losses in their last games. The sequence began with victory over the Spurs, by 133 to 113, on Friday (23). After that began the losing streak, with one on Tuesday (27), by 129 to 110 to the Lakers. On Wednesday (28), the loss was to the Pistons, by 121 to 101 and, closing the losses, on Friday (30), the loss was to the Wizards, by 119 to 100 and, closing the games, the Magic beat the Thunder by 126 to 115 last Wednesday (4).
