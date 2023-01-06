Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Live Score Here
Speak up, Malone!
""If we think we’re just going to show up and get on with it because our record is so good. What it is, we're in for a rude awakening," he said.
"Nikola is the best friend of mine. He's a great player, but talk about the definition of being a selfless player," Malone said. I told him at halftime, "I need more than two strokes for you. ' He said, "Coach, are you ready? it's ok, they are opposing me every time. I'll keep making the right move". He never worries about these things; wants to win."