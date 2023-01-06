Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Divulgação/Clippers

6:00 PM2 hours ago

5:55 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Malone!

"Aaron Gordon woke up and that shoulder was really sore," Malone said. "We'll see how he feels (Wednesday). If he lets go and he can go, great. If not, we’ll get you ready for Miami on Friday night."

""If we think we’re just going to show up and get on with it because our record is so good. What it is, we're in for a rude awakening," he said.

"Nikola is the best friend of mine. He's a great player, but talk about the definition of being a selfless player," Malone said.    I told him at halftime, "I need more than two strokes for you. ' He said, "Coach, are you ready? it's ok, they are opposing me every time. I'll keep making the right move". He never worries about these things;   wants to win."


''There are 29 other teams that have problems. One could be a great racing team, another could be a great low pole team. Iso team (isolation) ), pick up and shoot, whatever. ... We know they (the Heat) are capable of doing really big things in this Eastern Conference.''