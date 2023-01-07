Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Portland Trail Blazers

3:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers of 6th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Portland Trail Blazers
2:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Blazers

Josh Hart

Grant

Nurkic

Simons

Lillard

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Blazers' situation

Justise Winslow and Gary Payton, with ankle problems, and Nassir Little, with a hip problem, are Chauncey Billups' absentees.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Blazers roster

F: John Butler Jr., Jabari Walker

F-G: Nassir Little, Justise Winslow

C: Ibou Badji, Jusuf Nurkic

G: Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II, Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe

F: Trendon Watford, Greg Brown III,  Jerami Grant

F-C: Drew Eubanks

Coach: Chauncey Billups

2:30 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Indiana Pacers
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Pancers

Nesmith

Hield

Myles Turner

Haliburton

Nembhard

2:20 PM2 hours ago

Pancers' situation

Rick Carlisle will be without Kendall Brown with a leg injury and Daniel Theis with a knee injury.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Pacers roster

F: Isaiah Jackson, Terry Taylor, James Johnson

FG: Oshae Brissett

G: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, McConnell, Kendall Brown, Trevelin Queen

G-F: Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard

Coach: Rick Carlisle

2:10 PM2 hours ago

Latest results

Minnesota Timberwolves 113-106 Portland Trail Blazers 

Portland Trail Blazers 135-106 Detroit Pistons 

Golden State Warriors 118-112 Portland Trail Blazers 

Portland Trail Blazers 124-113 Charlotte Hornets 

Denver Nuggets 120-107 Portland Trail Blazer 

Oklahoma City Thunder 101-98 Portland Trail Blazers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 123-121 Portland Trail Blazers 

Houston Rockets 95-107 Portland Trail Blazers 

Dallas Mavericks 130-110 Portland Trail Blazers 

San Antonio Spurs 112-128 Portland Trail Blazers 

Portland Trail Blazers 133-112 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Portland Trail Blazers 124-118 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Portland Trail Blazers 120-121 Denver Nuggets 

Portland Trail Blazers 116-100 Indiana Pacers 

Utah Jazz 111-116 Portland Trail Blazers 

Los Angeles Lakers 128-109 Portland Trail Blazers 

Portland Trail Blazers 112-118 Los Angeles Clippers 

Brooklyn Nets 111-97 Portland Trail Blazers 

New York Knicks 129-132  Portland Trail Blazers 

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-96 Portland Trail Blazers 

Milwaukee Bucks 119-111 Portland Trail Blazers 

Portland Trail Blazers 113-118 Utah Jazz 

Portland Trail Blazers 107-109 Brooklyn Nets 

Portland Trail Blazers 117-110 San Antonio Spurs 

Dallas Mavericks 117-112 Portland Trail Blazers 

2:05 PM3 hours ago

Blazers

In the same position, but in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers appear in seventh place. The Blazers, in 37 games, won 19 times and lost 18.
2:00 PM3 hours ago

Latest results

Philadelphia 76ers 129-126 Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers 122-114 Toronto Raptors 

Indiana Pacers 131-130 Los Angeles Clippers 

Indiana Pacers 135-126 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Indiana Pacers 129-114 Atlanta Hawks 

New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 Indiana Pacers 

Miami Heat 108-111 Indiana Pacers 

Boston Celtics 112-117 Indiana Pacers 

Indiana Pacers 106-109 New York Knicks 

Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112 Indiana Pacers 

Indiana Pacers 125-119 Golden State Warriors 

Indiana Pacers 82-87 Miami Heat 

Indiana Pacers 133-136 Brooklyn Nets 

Indiana Pacers 121-111 Washington Wizards 

Minnesota Timberwolves 121-115 Indiana Pacers 

Golden State Warriors 104-112 Indiana Pacers 

Portland Trail Blazers 116-100 Indiana Pacers 

Utah Jazz 139-119 Indiana Pacers 

Sacramento Kings 137-114 Indiana Pacers 

Los Angeles Lakers 115-116 Indiana Pacers 

Los Angeles Clippers114-100  Indiana Pacers 

Indiana Pacers 128-117 Brooklyn Nets 

Indiana Pacers 101-115 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Indiana Pacers 123-102 Orlando Magic 

Indiana Pacers 114-113 Orlando Magic 

1:55 PM3 hours ago

Pacers

Seventh in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers ended a four-game winning streak.  The Pacers have 21 wins and 17 losses.
1:50 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers live this Friday (6), at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:45 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
