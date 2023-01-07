Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers match live?
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Blazers
Grant
Nurkic
Simons
Lillard
Blazers' situation
Blazers roster
F-G: Nassir Little, Justise Winslow
C: Ibou Badji, Jusuf Nurkic
G: Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II, Anfernee Simons, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe
F: Trendon Watford, Greg Brown III, Jerami Grant
F-C: Drew Eubanks
Coach: Chauncey Billups
Probable lineup for the Pancers
Hield
Myles Turner
Haliburton
Nembhard
Pancers' situation
Pacers roster
FG: Oshae Brissett
G: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, McConnell, Kendall Brown, Trevelin Queen
G-F: Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard
Coach: Rick Carlisle
Latest results
Portland Trail Blazers 135-106 Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors 118-112 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 124-113 Charlotte Hornets
Denver Nuggets 120-107 Portland Trail Blazer
Oklahoma City Thunder 101-98 Portland Trail Blazers
Oklahoma City Thunder 123-121 Portland Trail Blazers
Houston Rockets 95-107 Portland Trail Blazers
Dallas Mavericks 130-110 Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs 112-128 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 133-112 Minnesota Timberwolves
Portland Trail Blazers 124-118 Minnesota Timberwolves
Portland Trail Blazers 120-121 Denver Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers 116-100 Indiana Pacers
Utah Jazz 111-116 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers 128-109 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 112-118 Los Angeles Clippers
Brooklyn Nets 111-97 Portland Trail Blazers
New York Knicks 129-132 Portland Trail Blazers
Cleveland Cavaliers 114-96 Portland Trail Blazers
Milwaukee Bucks 119-111 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 113-118 Utah Jazz
Portland Trail Blazers 107-109 Brooklyn Nets
Portland Trail Blazers 117-110 San Antonio Spurs
Dallas Mavericks 117-112 Portland Trail Blazers
Blazers
Latest results
Indiana Pacers 122-114 Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers 131-130 Los Angeles Clippers
Indiana Pacers 135-126 Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers 129-114 Atlanta Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat 108-111 Indiana Pacers
Boston Celtics 112-117 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 106-109 New York Knicks
Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 125-119 Golden State Warriors
Indiana Pacers 82-87 Miami Heat
Indiana Pacers 133-136 Brooklyn Nets
Indiana Pacers 121-111 Washington Wizards
Minnesota Timberwolves 121-115 Indiana Pacers
Golden State Warriors 104-112 Indiana Pacers
Portland Trail Blazers 116-100 Indiana Pacers
Utah Jazz 139-119 Indiana Pacers
Sacramento Kings 137-114 Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Lakers 115-116 Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers114-100 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 128-117 Brooklyn Nets
Indiana Pacers 101-115 Minnesota Timberwolves
Indiana Pacers 123-102 Orlando Magic
Indiana Pacers 114-113 Orlando Magic
