Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Lakers player
Anthony Davis, power forward. The experienced 29 year old player is coming out of an injury that caused a poor performance in the team, the player is a fundamental piece in the team's project and is responding as such, currently averaging 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, if he continues like this and stays healthy, the player in combination with James, can fight for a Play-In spot and be very dangerous in Playoffs, but the results should not take long, since the teams with better average are getting farther and farther away.
Watch out for this Hawks player
Trae Young, guard. With 24 years old the player has positioned himself as one of the best talents in the NBA, the player's agility is one of the strong points and with that has been consolidated in the Hawks, the player this season averages: 27.5 points, 3.0 43 rebounds and 10 assists, if he continues like this we will surely see him in the All-Star.
Eight Thousand Points— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 5, 2023
That's chilly 🥶 pic.twitter.com/GxrU1EVHca
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Hawks All-Star Team
Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela.
Face to face
Lakers try to move up the standings
Lakers can't find a way to move up in the standings and this has been a constant in recent seasons, after keeping almost the entire roster of the last two seasons, they have accumulated failure after failure, last season they didn't even make the Play-In, it was expected that the team would make changes in depth, but the team remained very similar, except for a couple of additions, Lakers started the new season very poorly and that continues to have a consequence, Lakers started the new season very poorly and that continues to have a consequence, as they have struggled to get out of the bottom of the Western Conference, the team is with a record of 17-21 and that has them in twelfth place, very close to mid-season Lakers maintains a streak of three consecutive wins, one against Hawks, another against Hornets and the last against Heat, certainly one of the main problems of the team is that it has not been strong as a home team, having a 9-8.
Atlanta Hawks are on the rise
Atlanta Hawks in recent years has been getting used to be in Playoffs, the team has been maintaining a base of great players and especially talented young players, Hawks last season ranked eighth and before that ranked fifth, not qualifying would be a big failure for the team and that is why they need to readjust to start getting consecutive victories, the team is ranked 9th with a record of 18-20, the team entered a losing streak that has reached four, with the Play-In in their hands they still have many opportunities to qualify directly, the team before facing Lakers faced Kings and the result was a great victory of 117-120, before that Warriors defeated them 143-141, Hawks has everything to stand out, and it is very likely to qualify.
Conference duel in the lower zone
Hawks and Lakers will face each other in a great duel, as both are at the bottom of their conferences, the teams need to start winning or they will not have time to qualify for the Play-In, this is the moment where those who started badly begin to get up, and that is why we expect a game full of emotions with many points.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 pm ET.